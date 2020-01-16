Qantas tops the world’s safest airlines for 2020 list

Fans of Qantas have a reason to smile. Qantas tops World’s safest airlines list.

AirlineRatings.com (www.AirlineRatings.com) the world’s only safety and product rating website has named Qantas as its safest airline for 2020.

AirlineRatings.com has also announced its Top Twenty safest airlines and Top Ten safest low-cost airlines from the 405 it monitors.

The top twenty are the who’s who of airlines and are in numerical order: Qantas, Air New Zealand, EVA Air, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Finnair, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus and KLM.

These airlines are clear standouts in the airline industry and are at the forefront of safety said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas.

“For instance, Australia’s Qantas has been recognized by the British Advertising Standards Association in a test case in 2008 as the world’s most experienced airline.”

“Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the pure-jet era,” said Mr Thomas.

Now that Australians know Qantas tops World’s safest airlines list, they should feel more comfortable travelling on Qantas, their own.

AirlineRatings.com editors also identified their Top Ten safest low-cost airlines.

These are in alphabetical order: Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, IndiGo, Jetblue, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet and Wizz.

In making its selections AirlineRatings.com editors and its industry advisors take into account numerous critical factors that include; audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; government audits; airline’s crash and serious incident record, fleet age, financial position and pilot training and culture.

AirlineRatings.com editors, only look at serious incidents in making its determinations.

“All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft or engine manufacture issues not airline operational problems. And it is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one. So just lumping all incidents together is very misleading,” said Mr Thomas.

AirlineRatings.com rates the safety and in-flight product of 405 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It is used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety and product rating. The editorial team is one of the world’s most experienced with 50 awards and 28 industry books.