Bidita Bag walked barefeet for Daya Bai Biopic

Hindi cinema has come a long way from doing the run of mill masala flicks. Nowadays, content-driven quality cinema is beginning to dominate the scene which means the actors also have newer and challenging avenues to work with. Of course being professionals, most actors put in a lot of hard work and dedication into their roles. However, there are few like Bidita Bag who go beyond and to extreme lengths just out of love for the craft. Bidita walked barefoot for Daya Bai Biopic.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Actress Bidita Bag has made a name for herself by being a thorough professional towards her craft even if it means going the extra mile to get under the skin of her character. As she has done in the past, reportedly walked barefoot at Bhopal to train herself to take on her role in Sree Varun “Daya Bai”.

“It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I am not like her (Daya Bai). I was trying to find a body language, posture and voice command”, says Bidita.

Daya Bai, who works among the tribals of central India to better their lot, a Hindi biopic on the renowned social activist Daya Bai will hit the screens next year in April 2020. The film Directed by Shree Varun and Produced by Shyse Eapan under the banner of Vettam Movies.

Hailing from West Bengal, Bidita has a varied portfolio when it comes to print advertisements, TV commercials and films. She is mostly known for her inclination towards socio-political films.

While in college, Bidita pursued a career in modelling. She was spotted by Jeena Mitra Banik and ace make-up artist Late Prabeer Kumar Dey. She came into limelight in Kolkata after working for designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Kiran Uttam Ghosh. After graduation she shifted her base to Mumbai. She has worked for Lakme fashion week, Lakme Elle-18, Vaseline, Nokia, Motorola, Colgate, Reliance etc. Recently she has been face of brands like Fair and Lovely (make-up man ki beti), 7UP, Samsung Corby TV, Wild Stone deodorant, Kwality Walls Cornetto, Manubhai Jewellers, Jade, Indian Terrain, Bombay Dyeing, Eye-tex Dazzler etc.