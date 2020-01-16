Choose reusable bottle, tap Water this summer

As we battle through a hot and dry summer, it’s important to stay hydrated. Go for your bottle, refilling with your tap water to stay hydrated will help save the environment and save you money.

With our bodies made up of around 70 per cent water, a two per cent decrease in hydration can reduce concentration and attention span by 13 per cent.

The average Australian drinks 42 bottles of water a year and around 33 of these end up in landfill – but there’s a simple solution – bringing your own reusable water bottle and filling up with tap water.

Yarra Valley Water Managing Director and Choose Tap Advocate, Pat McCafferty said that summer is a great time for Aussies to start breaking the habit of buying bottled water.

“Summer is the most crucial time of the year for drinking water. A combination of heat, long drives to the beach, sport and just generally more time in the sun can leave people feeling dehydrated very quickly.

“If all of us brought our own drink bottle each time we head out this summer and make this as routine as taking our keys with us, we would see fewer people purchasing bottled water on the run,” Mr McCafferty said.

Choose Tap has worked with councils and water retailers around Australia to install more drinking fountains than ever at parks, walking tracks and busy shopping precincts, making it easier for people to refill their drink bottles this summer.

“Convenience is the main reason why people choose bottled water, not because they prefer it. Bottled water costs 2000 times more than tap water and there are more important things people could be spending their money on.

“That’s why we’ve worked with organisations across Australia to make it easier for people to refill this summer,” Mr McCafferty said.

Choose Tap is a national partnership of water corporations and councils, started by Yarra Valley Water which promotes tap water as the best hydration choice for the environment, people’s health and hip pocket.

Help yourself and the environment and choose reusable water bottle and choose tap water to hydrate yourself this summer.