Indian sub-continent men posing as ride-share drivers lured woman

Indian sub-continent men posed as ride-share drivers; lured woman and sexually assaulted her

Melbourne, December 19: Two men, described as aged between 25 and 35 and of Indian or sub-continental appearance faked as ride-share drivers and assaulted a woman after they lured her into their car.

This incident happened on July 29, 2018 when the woman after enjoying a night-out with friends in the CBD, was approached by the two men.

They approached the female victim about 3.30am under Queens Bridge and told her that that they had a ride-share car and would drive her home.

However, after the woman got into a silver Toyota Yaris, she was driven to Albert Park where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman managed to punch one of the men in the face, before escaping from the scene. She alerted police about the terrifying attack.

Police are appealing for a man to come forward; who they believe spoke with the female victim earlier in the night.

He is believed to be a witness only and not involved in the attack.

Detectives are also looking for the car – silver Toyota Yaris, involved in the incident and hope that someone recognises the car identified in CCTV.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at the website.

Shalini Singh