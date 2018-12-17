Indian Summer Festival set to entertain Melbourne at Boxing Day clash

Melbourne chefs to dish up modern Indian flavours at Boxing Day Australia v India clash

Melbourne, December 11: Samosa burgers, pani puri and tandoori chicken tacos are just a few of the dishes set to hit Yarra Park as part of the Indian Summer Festival – a free festival coinciding with the Domain Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the MCG.

Over twenty food trucks and stalls – including from pioneering Melbourne chefs Jessi Singh (Horn Please) and Sashi Cheliah (Gaja by Sashi) – will treat cricket fans and event goers to bold Indian flavours across the three-day festival.

Stalwarts of the Melbourne Indian food scene, Aangan and Two Fat Indians, will also be on-hand to feed hungry attendees.

A range of other local vendors include Slinky Spudz, Curry Up Now, Kulfi Bar, C’est Chick, Yo India, Bites on Wheels, Original Chai Co, Rickshaw Eats, Chai Walli, Exotica Gourmet Ice Cream, Wild Yak and Babaji’s Kitchen.

Indian culinary enthusiasts Foodie Trails will also curate a local market place and fashion bazaar with stalls from Hallbar (ethically sourced and hand stitched reusable bag maker), Hells Breath (a condiment provider focused on chilli and spices) and The Indian Bazaar collection (an Indian appeal store specialising in traditional and contemporary wear, jewellery and home decor).

The Victorian Government in partnership with Cricket Australia has a huge line-up for the 2018 Indian Summer Festival – Indian food with music, art, film and cricket celebration coinciding with the Australia v India Boxing Day Test.

The best of modern India will be on display, showcasing a host of creative culture and cuisine, whilst paying homage to traditional Indian heritage.

The exciting program will see Yarra Park outside the MCG transformed into a cultural and culinary hub celebrating Victoria’s vibrant Indian community and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

A full program of live music, art, film and cricket activities will complement the food offering, with festival highlights including performances by Raxstar (UK), Humble The Poet (CAN), Sydney-based L-Fresh The Lion and Pav Dharia, and Melbourne’s own Ecca Vandal; street art from ST+ART; and a free play cricket area styled after the Azad Maidan cricket pitch in Mumbai.

Fans will have the chance to play cricket, meet some of their favourite cricketing stars and enjoy the spectacle of some exhibition kabaddi games.

The Indian Summer Festival begins on Sunday December 23 with the annual Bupa Family Day. The festival continues over days one and two of the Domain Boxing Day Test.

Melbourne chef Adam D’Sylva who curated Cricket Australia’s corporate hospitably menu for the iconic event – The Boxing Day Test he food line-up said that the Indian Summer Festival “will be an amazing culinary experience”.

The Indian Summer Festival is hosted by Cricket Australia in partnership with the Victorian Government. It is a free event and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

FOOD VENDOR LISTING

Restaurants:

Two Fat Indians

Horn Please

Aangan

Gaja by Sashi

Food Stalls:

Slinky Spudz

Curry Up Now

Taka Taka Kottu

Kulfi Bar

C’est Chick

Yo India

Kaitri’s Catering

Ron’s Handburger

Bites on Wheels

Food Vans:

Original Chai Co.

Rickshaw Eats

Marquees:

Wild Yak

Babaji’s Kitchen

Chai Walli

Exotica Gourmet Ice Cream

Market Place:

Foodie Trails

Hallbar

Priya Tandon

Tohr Boutique

Hells Breath

The Indian Bazaar collection