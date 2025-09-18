Ajey : The Untold Story of a Yogi – screened for Saints and Spiritual Leaders

Ajey-The Untold Story of a YOGI

Samrat Cinematics hosted a special screening of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi in Ayodhya for saints and spiritual leaders, marking a significant moment ahead of the film’s nationwide release on September 19.

The screening was attended by members of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, who praised the film for its portrayal of Yogi Adityanath’s inspiring journey and struggle. They extended their blessings to the cast and crew, expressing hope that the film would inspire audiences across India to embrace values of devotion, perseverance, and service to society.

Headlined by Anantvijay Joshi in the lead, the film also features powerful performances by Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Pawan Malhotra. The visuals balance moments of quiet introspection with rising determination, promising audiences a spiritual and emotional journey.

Produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner and directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi boasts a screenplay by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey, cinematography by Vishnu Rao, and production design by Udai Prakash Singh. The film will be distributed nationwide by AA Films and Anil Thadani.

Producer Ritu Mengi shared her excitement ahead of the release: “Ajey is not just a film; it’s a story of faith, resilience, and leadership. Beginning our journey from Ayodhya, the land of Shri Ram, is a blessing in itself. We are humbled by the love and blessings we have received from the saints here, and we are confident that audiences across India will connect deeply with this story when it releases on September 19, 2025.”

“Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” is a 2025 biographical film depicting the life and journey of Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The film is directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi under the Samrat Cinematics banner. It draws inspiration from Shantanu Gupta’s book “The Monk Who Became Chief Minister”. Anant Joshi stars as Yogi Adityanath, while Paresh Rawal plays his spiritual mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, along with a notable ensemble cast.

“Ajey” traces the transformation of Ajay Singh Bisht (Yogi Adityanath’s birth name) from a quiet boy in the hills of Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand) to a revered monk and a reformist political leader. It covers his decision to embrace monastic life as a Nathpanthi Yogi, his struggles, renunciation, bold decisions, spiritual milestones, and eventual ascent to govern India’s most populous state. The film aims to communicate themes of resilience, selflessness, faith, and leadership, focusing on how he navigated political, social, and personal challenges to become Chief Minister. The narrative is intended to inspire youth and the general public by dramatizing key events and sacrifices from Adityanath’s life.

“Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi” is portrayed as a story of overcoming adversity and serving the people, mirroring Yogi Adityanath’s tenacity and faith. This movie offers a dramatic, cinematic lens on the life of one of India’s most powerful and transformative political figures, with release set for 2025 across multiple languages.

Music is composed by Meet Bros; screenplay and dialogues are written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey. The film also features notable talents such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, and others. The cinematography is handled by Vishnu Rao, and production design is by Uday Prakash Singh.

Releasing on September 19, the movie will be released theatrically in 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.