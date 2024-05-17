Multicultural communities make an incredibly important contribution to the state, and the Victorian Budget 2024/25 invests an additional $52 million to support the strength of our multicultural and multifaith communities.

Treasurer Tim Pallas has allocated $11 million to increase funding for community language schools, including those that teach Hindi and Punjabi, along with an additional $4.4 million to provide early support for newly arrived migrants, including migrants from India.

Since 2014, the Multicultural Affairs portfolio has provided more than $34.6 million towards projects supporting the Indian community.

This is in addition to funding provided in last year’s Budget that is still ongoing, including $12 million for the Multicultural Festivals and Events program, as well as $40 million for multicultural and multifaith organisations to upgrade and renew their facilities.

Since 2014, the government has invested $16 million in community language schools. $11 million in this year’s Budget will increase funding for the community language schools, adding to the $6 million in last year’s Budget that helped to establish three beacon schools offering Hindi and Punjabi language subjects.

An additional $3.9 million will help meet demand for interpreting and translating services in our schools and early childhood facilities.

The government is also investing $4.4 million into community hubs that will provide early support for migrants, including those from India, and help them connect to their new home. These hubs will also provide legal help for refugees, asylum seekers and temporary visa holders.

Last year’s Budget also provided $6 million in ongoing funding for anti-vilification campaigns to counter discrimination and prejudice right across Victoria.

No funds have been allocated for Indian community specific programs in this budget, perhaps the signs of tough times.

The Budget also revealed the number of patients admitted from the planned surgery waiting list will be reduced from a target of 240,000 in 2022-23, to 200,000 in 2024-25.

$2.4 billion will be moved from the TAC and put into consolidated revenue, rather than reinvested into road safety initiatives or used to reduce registration fees for Victorians.

The disability sector funding has been cut by $12.4 million, making a total $27.5 million reduction over the past two years.

Seniors’ programs and participation funding has also been slashed by $10.4 million since 2022-23.

