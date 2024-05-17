The Allan Labor Government’s first Budget is dedicated to helping families in Melton, says Melton MP Steve McGhie.

With the current cost of living, covering supplies and extracurricular activities can be hard on families doing it tough. Uniforms, camps and excursions – it all adds up.

That’s why we are providing a one-off School Saving Bonus to help cover the costs. This $400 bonus will help make sure our kids have everything they need for the school day, supporting families with children at government schools and families at our non-government schools who need it most.

The government is also tripling our free Glasses for Kids program – to allow even more young Victorians can be their best in the classroom, and beyond. Having already helped 34,000 kids across our state – this investment will help 74,000 more, providing free vision screening and prescription glasses for students who need it.

The government is also investing $6 million to extend Get Active Kids vouchers – providing up to $200 to help eligible families with the cost of sporting club registration, uniforms and equipment.

Continuing its signature policy – Victoria the Education State, the government has allocated more than $1.8 billion to continue building the Education State – and building a better future for Victoria’s children.

The government’s promised 100 new schools by 2026 is also well underway, according to Steve McGhie.

“Already, we’ve opened 75 primary, secondary and specialist schools where they’re needed most, with a further nine on the way.

“This year’s Budget invests $948 million to deliver the remaining 16 new schools – and deliver on our promise to Victorian families. That includes a brand-new secondary school for Cobblebank and a new Toolern Waters Primary School.

We’ll continue to meet future needs with funding to acquire land for the new Aintree North P-6 school. These new schools will support the needs of our growing community – and give every family confidence they can rely on a great local school,” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

There is additional $14.3 million to upgrade schools across our state, including $14.3 million for Strathtulloh Primary School and $6.4 million for Toolern Vale and District Primary School.

The Free Kinder program saved around 140,000 families up to $2,500 in fees, helping with the cost of living and ensuring cost was not a barrier to participation. This year’s Budget allocates an additional $129 million to continue delivering Free Kinder and the statewide rollout of Three-Year-Old Kinder.

An extra $19 million will deliver new Building Blocks grants – enabling kinders to renovate and upgrade early learning facilities.

Funding will also continue the Melton South FlexiRide service, helping locals get to areas across Melton South, Weir Views and Thornhill Park.

This Budget also provides $185 million to bolster our state’s bushfire prevention and response, including our specialist aerial capabilities for built-up areas to support our firefighters on the front line. Locally, this investment includes a new CFA pumper for local firies and volunteers, helping keep our community safe.

Community legal services do an incredible job, making sure Victorians can access the legal support they need. We’re supporting this important work with $28.8 million for community legal centres and specialist legal services – including Brimbank Melton Community Legal Centre.

This funding will support the Centre’s Family Violence Program, which provides legal assistance to victim survivors.

Each investment is an investment in the people of Melton.

Because this is a Budget – and a Government – dedicated to helping families.

“This Budget invests in Melton’s kids. From upgrades to Strathtulloh Primary to a new school in Cobblebank, the Allan Labor Government is making sure our kids have great classrooms,” Mr. McGhie added.

“Our $400 School Saving Bonus and Get Active Kids Vouchers will help our kids be their best, while also giving families one less thing to worry about.”

