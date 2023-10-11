The Allan Labor Government is encouraging young Victorians to have their say on issues that matter to them at next year’s YMCA Victoria Youth Parliament.

Minister for Youth Natalie Suleyman today opened applications for the 2024 YMCA Victoria Youth Parliament program and called on young people from across the state to get involved.

The Labor Government is investing more than $160,000 on the program which gives people aged 16 to 25 an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the parliamentary process.

Participants will draft, debate and vote on bills in a three-day intensive sitting held in the chambers of the Victorian Parliament in July next year. Bills that pass Youth Parliament are presented to government for consideration.

Youth Parliament has helped shape more than 30 Victorian laws, including a new recycling scheme, mandatory wearing of bike helmets, banning the sale of soft drinks in government schools and gender-neutral school uniforms.

“We’re proud to be part of this meaningful program that gives young people a real voice on issues and matters important to them, and I encourage young people from across the state to get involved,” Minister for Youth Natalie Suleyman said.

“This is a unique opportunity for our leaders of the future to see how government works, and to influence change on the issues that matter to them.”

The program also includes the YMCA Victoria Youth Press Gallery, which provides young people interested in journalism with an opportunity to develop political journalism, photography, videography and social media skills.

Past participants have developed and published content on Youth Parliament for a range of media outlets.

Applications are open until 12 November.

For more information or to apply, visit vicyouth.ymca.org.au/learning-and-leadership/youth-parliament/get-involved.

