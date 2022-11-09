2 Indian community Centers – West and South East (of Melbourne) with $2.5 million each

$5 million for grants

A re-elected Andrews Labor Government will deliver better facilities for Victoria’s multicultural and multifaith communities in Victoria with a new fund to upgrade, renovate and build community facilities.

Victorians come from more than 200 countries, speak 260 languages and follow 135 different faiths.

Nearly half of all Victorians were born overseas, or have a parent who was born overseas.

It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what you look like, what you believe or what language you speak – in Victoria, we’re proud of our cultural diversity.

For many Victorians from multicultural and multifaith backgrounds, community groups offer important connections to their culture and heritage.

These groups deserve the best possible community spaces to celebrate and share their culture and traditions.

That’s why a re-elected Andrews Labor Government will deliver a $50 million program to build, upgrade and renovate community infrastructure for multicultural and multifaith communities.

This will include $10 million for an Indian Community Infrastructure Program.

Under the program $5 million will be allocated to establish two community centres – one in Melbourne’s west and another in the south-eastern suburbs.

The remaining $5 million will be allocated to a round of grants that will be open to the whole community.

“Every community deserves great spaces to come together to celebrate and share in culture and tradition. Our Indian community is no different and this investment will make sure Indian Victorians remain strong and connected”, Premier Daniel Andres said.

“Labor is doing what matters – supporting our multicultural and multifaith communities and celebrating diversity in our state” the Premier added.

“The Liberals have a history of creating division in multicultural communities and stigmatising them for political gain. They can’t be trusted to support diversity in our state” minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Only Labor is doing what matters. We have a proud record of support for multicultural and multifaith groups and events – and a plan to keep backing them into the future” minister Spence added.

This will ensure community upgrades – both large and small – can be delivered in every corner of our state.

Labor is backing Victoria’s multicultural communities – not just with words, but with action.

“The Liberals only care about multicultural communities in an election year – you can’t trust them to stand with multicultural and multifaith communities in the face of rising extremism and racism”, says the ALP media release.

“Only Labor will support our many diverse communities and promoting a vibrant multicultural society – because only Labor will do what matters.”

In a weekend blitz Premier Daniel Andrews along with minister for Education Natalie Hutchins, Treasurer Tim Pallas and Natalie Suleyman member for St. Albans visited many including community facilities including Australia’s biggest Sri Durga Temple in Deanside, Melbourne.

