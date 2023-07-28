The Andrews Labor Government is incredibly proud of the outstanding effort our top performing VCE students of 2022 and has celebrated their success at the Premier’s VCE Awards.

Finishing the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) is a huge step for thousands of students across the state – and their hard work and dedication we applaud – as they take the next steps after year 12.

Our best and brightest from 2022 were recognised for excelling through the once-in-a-lifetime challenges of VCE and performing at the top of the state academically – in one or more subjects.

A total of 300 students received 331 awards across 88 subjects: including 294 Study Awards, 34 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards and three Top International Student Awards.

The Top All-Round VCE High Achiever awards recognise those students who achieved study scores of 46 or higher out of 50 in at least five VCE subjects, while Study Awards recognise the best performers in individual VCE subjects.

Of the 34 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Award recipients, were 4 boys, from the local Indian community making their families and our community so immensely proud.

Lavya Bassi, Melbourne High School

Anish Narayan, Melbourne High School

Uday Parmar, Melbourne High School

Nishil Shah, Haileybury College

Lavya Bassi and Anish Narayan were also offered the highly valuable Chancellor’s Scholarships by the University of Melbourne.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins congratulated our highest VCE achievers, which include a saxophonist from Rowville Secondary College now studying music at Monash University and a Melbourne High School student who was inspired by the pandemic to study medicine.

“Our top performing VCE students deserve enormous congratulations for their commitment and hard work – receiving outstanding academic results and making Victoria proud,” minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said.

“Supporting students to achieve their full potential is part of how we’re making Victoria the Education State – and these award winners demonstrate the commitment, adaptability and excellence of Victorian students and schools,” the minister added.

A student from Mallacoota P-12 College who founded a local ‘youth sanctuary’ for young people to connect and find support in the wake of the 2020/21 Black Summer bushfires has also been recognised for their achievement.

The top performing students received their Premier’s VCE Awards during a prestigious ceremony at the Melbourne Convention Centre – in front of their families and special guests.

Our $115.5 million Student Excellence Program investment is equipping schools with the resources, tools and professional learning opportunities needed to support high-ability students and make sure they have the tools they need to follow their passions and talents.

Every school now has a high-ability practice leader to coordinate their school’s participation in these programs and to support their students to reach their full potential.

Of those honoured on the night, there were 17 others (in addition to the above mentioned 4, total 21) – brilliant young people from our community receiving Study Awards and making us all proud.

Accounting

Dishita Jathar, Box Hill High School

Algorithmics (HESS)

Manu Udupa, The University High School

Chemistry

Anish Narayan, Melbourne High School

Uday Parmar, Melbourne High School

English

Arnav Chauhan, Haileybury College

Environmental Science

Kishore Murali, John Monash Science School

Hindi

Ami Aggarwal, Victorian School of Languages

Ananaya Mittal, Victorian School of Languages

Legal Studies

Hritik Jagtap, Nossal High School

Rishi Sethi, Haileybury College

Mathematical Methods

Uday Parmar, Melbourne High School

Media

Sucheta Pereira, Templestowe College

Sinhala

Dhanika Nanayakkara, Victorian School of Languages

Sociology

Nishil Shah, Haileybury College

Systems Engineering

Saatvik Sehgal, Hume Anglican Grammar

Siddharth Shrivastava, Oberon High School

Tamil

Mahesh Namasivayam, Victorian Tamil Association

A full list of the Premier’s VCE Awards is available at www.vic.gov.au/premiers-vce-awards

