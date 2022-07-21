Top VCE Performers recognized at Premier's VCE Awards

Victoria’s Top VCE performers have been recognised at the Premier’s VCE Awards, celebrating their outstanding efforts and achievements amidst the challenges of 2021.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins today congratulated the high-achieving students, which include a Mt Waverley SC student aiming for a career in in radiology and sonography, and a Parkdale SC student who hopes to open her own business designing functional garments for people who don’t fit conventional clothing sizes.

Victoria’s top performing VCE students received their Premier’s VCE Awards during a special ceremony yesterday at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

A total of 298 Victorian students received 324 awards across 90 subjects, including 296 Study Awards, 25 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards and three Top International Student Awards.

The Top All-Round VCE High Achiever awards recognise those students who achieved study scores of 46 or higher out of 50 in at least five VCE subjects, while Study Awards recognise the best performers in individual VCE subjects.

The Andrews Labor Government’s $60.2 million Student Excellence Program investment is equipping schools with the resources, tools and professional learning opportunities needed to support high-ability students and make sure they have the tools they need to follow their passions and talents.

“Massive congratulations to our top-performing 2021 VCE students who worked incredibly hard to achieve these amazing results” Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said.

“These award winners are testament to how well Victorian students, with support from their school communities, families and friends, adapted to the challenges of a global pandemic and still produced outstanding results.”

Every government school now has a high-ability practice leader to coordinate their school’s participation in these programs and to support their high-ability students.

There are many TOP VCE performers from the Indian community make us all proud. A full list of the Premier’s VCE Awards recipients is available at vic.gov.au/premiers-vce-awards.

