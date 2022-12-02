Kuppal Palaniappan, a Malaysian Australian of Indian heritage has been appointed Associated Director in the office of Multicultural NSW. She will be working with and within the office of CEO, Multicultural NSW.

A note from Multicultural NSW announcing the appointment reads as below:

We’re excited to welcome Kuppal Palaniappan to our team, joining as an Associate Director, within the Office of the CEO. Kuppal brings over 12 years of expertise in strategy design, social impact measurement and technology implementation, working across the not-for-profit, corporate, and public sectors. She has always been interested in the interplay between cultural diversity, social impact, and business performance. She has co-designed strategies with organisations like the Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health, the Multicultural CEO Network, Y Northern Territory, and the Asia Pacific Forum. Kuppal was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is of Indian heritage and came to Australia as a child when her parents migrated in the 1980s. She witnessed her parents’ settle into Australia with sheer resilience to create a life of opportunity for her in NSW. All these experiences reflect on Kuppal’s leadership style, having a solid foundation around integrity, courage, and empathy. Welcome Kuppal! 👏

Kuppal is an Impact strategist passionate about helping organisations tackle systems change. She is an Empathetic, ethical and collaborative leader.

“My entire career to date has explored the interplay between, people, business effectiveness, and social impact,” says Kuppal in her post.

“Drawing on 12+ years of experience from retail, corporate, government, not-for-profit, and consulting knowledge, combined with my mission to create lasting social change, I have collaborated with organisations across sectors on their strategic transformation, impact agenda, and governance.”

Kuppal holds a double degree in Economics and Applications Development from the University of Technology Sydney, and a graduate certificate in Social Impact from UNSW Business School.

Her 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 her role as Managing and leading business development for the NSW office at Spark Strategy, an impact led advisory firm and B Corp. Working with more than 50 for-purpose organisations, and being a trusted strategic advisor.

“I have had the pleasure of working with (and getting to know) Kuppal as part of the Social Impact Measurement Network’s Sydney organising committee and have no hesitation in recommending her to others. Kuppal consistently demonstrates a thorough understanding of social impact measurement and strategy, along with excellent awareness of the for purpose sector (both what’s going on and emerging trends). What I partcilarly appreciate about Kuppal is her strong leadership, integrity and collaborative approach. She always brings positivity and creativity to every discussion and is definitely someone I’d want on any team,” says Matt Bevan who has worked closely with Kuppal.

“Kuppal is a motivated, and results-oriented leader who achieves her goals. I was the Managing Partner of her service line for 2 years and had the opportunity of working directly with Kuppal on several projects in which I saw her flourish. Kuppal demonstrated a deep commitment to meaningful social impact with the not-for-profit and for-purpose sectors. Kuppal leads by example and is great at authentic relationship building, emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and takes a keen interest in the wellbeing of her team,” says Ian Tait who has also worked with Kuppal as her managing partner for 2 years.

Wish Kuppal Palaniappan all the best.

Similar Posts by The Author: