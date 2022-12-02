Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9th January every year to recognise the contribution of Overseas Indian community in the development of India. The PBD conventions provide a platform for the government to engage overseas Indians from different countries on key issues concerning the Indian Diaspora, besides the networking opportunities for diaspora participants. The format of PBD Convention was revised in 2015, with the main PBD Convention being held every alternate year and theme-based panel discussions with participation of overseas diaspora experts and other stakeholders being organized in the intervening year. You all get ready for PBD2023!

For the last few years, the Government of India organises the PBD Convention in partnership with the one of the State Governments. The PBD Convention hosted in Partner State provides it the opportunity to showcase its strengths to the Diaspora and helps attract investment and technology into the State. The 15th PBD Convention was held, in partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi on 21-23 January 2019. The 16th PBD convention was held in virtual format on 9th January 2021, due to the Covid pandemic.

17th PBD Convention – PBD2023

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention (PBD2023) will be held In Indore, Madhya Pradesh on 8-10 January 2023, with Madhya Pradesh as the Partner State. The theme of PBD 2023 is:

“Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”

“ प्रवासी: अमृत काल मेंभारत की प्रगतत केतलए तवश्वसनीय भागीदार ”

Registration for PBD2023 Convention:

Diaspora members can register for 17th PBD Convention at www.pbdindia.gov.in.

All PBD participants are required to register on the PBD website and to pay the registration fees (except Government of India’s special invitees).

The registration fee will include meals (lunch and dinner at the Convention venue) during the event period.

Accomodation:

Government of Madhya Pradesh is working with local hotels to provide concessional rates for accommodation booked by PBD delegates in Indore. Accommodation can be booked through PBD website.

Consulate General of India, Melbourne seeks cooperation of all diaspora members to register and attend 17th PBD in large numbers to make it a successful event.

Similar Posts by The Author: