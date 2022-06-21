21st June 2022

The Salvation Army Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year. As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by 30 June.

For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.

For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn’t just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000+ services – it’s about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we’re here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.

After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.

When there’s work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it. And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.

To all the readers of Bharat Times, from all of us here at The Salvos: thank you – we couldn’t do it without you.

Yours sincerely,

Major Bruce Harmer,

The Salvation Army Australia National Public Relations Secretary

