The Victorian Government has announced small changes to COVID-19 restrictions to allow Victorians to live safely with COVID-19. From Saturday, 25th June the following changes apply:

Face masks Rules

Masks are no longer needed at airports.

You must still wear a mask on public transport, in taxis and ride shares, on airplanes and in hospitals and care homes.

Isolation for positive cases

Positive cases must still isolate for 7 days from the day they took their test.

Positive cases can leave isolation to

– drive someone they live with to or from education or work. The positive case must not leave the vehicle.

– get medical care

– get a COVID-19 test

– in an emergency.

Vaccine mandates for workers

Some workers must still have three doses of a coronavirus vaccine to go to work. This includes people who work in

– aged care

– disability care

– healthcare

– custodial services

– emergency services including police.

No longer three doses

The following workers no longer need three doses of a coronavirus vaccine to go to work. They do need two doses.

– Education workers

– Food distribution workers

– Meat and seafood processing workers

– Quarantine accommodation workers.

No Vaccination rule

All other workers no longer need to be vaccinated to go to work.

Employers can put in place their own vaccination policies for staff.

Visitors at care facilities

Visitor caps to care facilities are removed.

A person in care can have any number of visitors. Each visitor must test negative on a rapid antigen test before visiting.

If a visitor cannot access a rapid antigen test, they can only visit in certain circumstances such as end-of-life visits.

Care facilities can impose their own visitor rules to manage risk.

