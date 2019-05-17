David Coleman launches Salvation Army Appeal to multi communities

Multicultural audiences are proud of their country of birth and proud that Australia has provided for a new beginning. Salvation Army Red Shield appeal is one of the many opportunities where many look forward to contribute back.

Leichhardt, May 1: Federal Minister Hon David Coleman MP, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, today launched The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal for 2019. The launch appeals to Australia’s multicultural communities to help raise $79 million for Aussies in need.

The Red Shield Appeal launch to multicultural communities is one of the key events for The Salvation Army’s annual appeal, which culminates with Australia’s biggest doorknock over the weekend of 25-26 May this year.

Commenting on the launch, the Hon David Coleman MP said, “Multicultural communities in Australia have contributed enormously to the economic and social fabric of our society.

“We are very proud of our nation and the contributions of Australians of all backgrounds. It is my privilege to launch The Salvation Army’s annual Red Shield Appeal for 2019 to multicultural communities across Australia.”

The Salvation Army’s National Multicultural Spokesperson, Lieut-Colonel Xuyen Pho, says the organisation’s services are open to every person who calls Australia home.

“Hardship does not discriminate. More Australians from all walks of life are turning to The Salvation Army for help and we need the public’s support now more than ever to ensure we can help those doing it tough” says Lieut-Colonel Pho.

Over the past 12 months, The Salvation Army (The Salvos) has supported more than 38,000 people experiencing homelessness, 14,000 people overcoming addiction, provided over 50,000 financial counselling sessions, given care to 5,000 people experiencing family violence, and assisted more than 150,000 people with emergency relief.

“The Salvos provide a number of important social services for multicultural Australia. These include homelessness support, women’s and children’s services, financial counselling through Moneycare, addiction and recovery services, legal assistance through Salvos Legal Humanitarian, English classes and many more.” says Lieut-Colonel Pho.

“It is only through the public’s support that The Salvation Army can continue to support the hundreds of thousands of Australians who rely on our services. We ask the Australian community to dig deep to support this year’s Red Shield Appeal and help give hope where it’s needed most.”

Australia’s leading independent multicultural marketing agency MultiConnexions is once again partnering with The Salvation Army as the sponsor of this year’s launch. MultiConnexions CEO, Sheba Nandkeolyar, is proud of the long-standing relationship the company has built with The Salvation Army to support its work across Australia.

“Multicultural audiences are proud of their country of birth, they are also proud that Australia has provided them with a new beginning and look forward to opportunities where they can contribute back,” said Ms Nandkeolyar.

Mr. Joseph Assaf, Chairman of Ethnic Business Awards and staunch supporter of The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal for over twenty years said, “The support The Salvation Army gives disadvantaged Australians, including those from multicultural communities, is invaluable and important.

“I encourage everyone to volunteer for this year’s doorknock and donate.”

To donate or volunteer for this year’s Red Shield Appeal, please call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or in person at any Westpac branch or Salvos Stores or by posting your cheque to PO Box 9888 in your capital city.