Cricket Australia congratulates Australian Women’s Team Head Coach, Matthew Mott, on his appointment as coach of the England Men’s One-Day International and Twenty20 sides.

It was during Mott’s seven-year tenure that the Australian Women’s Team became one of the most successful sporting teams in Australian history, claiming two Twenty20 World Cup titles, three Ashes series, two ICC Women’s Championships and most recently, the One-Day International World Cup crown.

The team spent the duration of that period ranked number one across T20 and ODI formats and set a new world record with a 26-match ODI winning streak.

Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said:

“Matthew has played an instrumental role in the success of our incredible women’s team, driving a team-first mentality, and creating an environment that’s allowed the players to blossom into some of the world’s leading cricketers.

“Under Matthew’s leadership, the team has claimed every major trophy on offer and importantly, has inspired kids across the country to pick up a bat and ball.

“He should be proud of the legacy he’s helped create with our women’s team.

“We’d like to thank Matthew for everything he’s given Australian Cricket and wish him and his family all the best in this new venture.”

Ben Oliver, EGM of High Performance and National Teams said:

“Matthew’s appointment is richly deserved and reflects the global standing and dominance of the Australian women’s team which he has guided over the past seven years.

“We are grateful for the outstanding job that Matthew has done and while we will miss him, he leaves the team well set for sustained ongoing success. I would like to thank Matthew and we look forward to facing his new side in the men’s T20 World Cup later this year.”

Two T20 World Cups, three Ashes wins, one ODI World Cup. In between that, thousands of throwdowns and countless memories. Congratulations Motty on your appointment as coach of England Men’s white-ball sides 👏 pic.twitter.com/DE7R6AlWpJ — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) May 18, 2022

Following his appointment, Mott said:

“I’d like to thank everyone involved across Australian Cricket; I feel honoured to have been a part of such an amazing group of people over the last seven years. I leave with a heavy heart but with so many wonderful memories.

“The on-field success is well documented but it’s the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed that resonate most with me. I am very proud to have been part of a sport that has been able to endure the last couple of years and come through it with an even brighter future.

“There is never a perfect time to leave such a wonderful environment, but this opportunity is one that excites me very much. My family has a strong connection and love of the UK, having spent several summers over there and we are excited for our next family adventure.

“To all the support staff, players, and administrators both past and present, thank you for all your support and guidance during my time with the team. Not all coaches get to leave on a high and I have nothing but gratitude and admiration for everyone who has helped me in this amazing experience over my tenure with this great team.

“This playing group is led magnificently by a number of players, including Meg and Rach, who have together helped forge a culture which will thrive for many years to come. I wish the team all the best and look forward to seeing them grow what’s become an incredible legacy.

“Since accepting this role, I – like many people around the world – am trying to come to terms with the tragic loss of my great mate Andrew Symonds. The support of his beautiful family and close friends in the coming days is going to be vitally important so I respectfully request for some time to process his passing and the immense loss before making any further comment on our move to the UK.”

Current Australian Women’s Team Assistant Coach Shelley Nitschke has been named as interim Head Coach for the upcoming Tri-Series in Northern Ireland and Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

One of the world’s leading all-rounders during her playing days, Nitschke was appointed assistant coach of the Australian Women’s Team in 2018, having previously spent time with the South Australian Scorpions and Adelaide Strikers. In 2019, she took the reins of the Perth Scorchers WBBL side, leading the team to its maiden WBBL title last summer.

