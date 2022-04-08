Sex worker Jenny Hayes to stand trial over Inderpal Sohal & family deaths

A sex worker, Jenny Hayes, accused of killing Inderpal Singh 28, his wife Abigail 19 and their 3-week-old baby girl Ivy by setting their Point Cook townhouse on fire will stand trial.

She was charged with triple murder and will stand trial in the Victorian Supreme Court in November.

Jenny is in jail and she appeared via video link when her matter was heard before the Supreme Court judge, Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth.

Jenny has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and three charges of causing death by arson.

According to Victoria Police Jenny Hayes, was visiting another person at the home as a sex worker and did not know Inderpal or his family.

It has been reported earlier that there was allegedly an issue or argument between Jenny Hayes and the client she was visiting on the night.

Jenny, it is alleged, is accused of setting the townhouse blaze as a revenge attack on a ‘male client’ who lived in a room downstairs at the property.

He was not home at the time.

According to the Daily Mail Australia Jenny’s client for sexual services, a 28-year old male and close friend of Mr Sohal had allegedly kicked her (Jenny) out of the property just hours earlier before heading out for the night.

Jenny Hayes is accused of starting the blaze that turned the upper level of the townhouse into a furnace for the family who were trapped inside and could not find a way out.

The court has disallowed public access to court documents and thus the details of what parties including Jenny Hayes have been saying, remains a secret.

Back in December 2020, the Herald Sun had reported police were investigating “whether it was in fact an alleged fight over sexual services that led to the fatal fire”.

The newspaper had suggested a dispute had broken out over sexual services which were to be provided by Jenny Hayes.

The Herald Sun story added to the Daily Mail Australia report claiming Jenny Hayes was thrown out of the house by male guest of the house, give credence to the suggestion of some sort of disagreement leading to the fatal fire.

According to Victoria Police, Jenny did not know the Sohals.

Full details of the alleged circumstances of the fire are yet to be aired in court.

