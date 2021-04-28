Inder Sohal family accused killer Jenny Hayes pleads “Not Guilty”

Sex worker, Jenny Hayes accused of burning alive the entire Indian family of Inder Pal Singh Sohal, his wife Abbey Forrest and their 3 week old daughter Ivy Sohal while they slept in their Point Cook home earlier this week pleaded “not guilty” to their murders.

The Indian family perished in the house fire on December 2, 2020.

Jenny, it is alleged, is accused of setting the townhouse blaze as a revenge attack on a ‘male client’ who lived in a room downstairs at the property.

He was not home at the time.

According to the Daily Mail Australia Jenny’s client for sexual services, a 28-year old male and close friend of Mr Sohal had allegedly kicked her (Jenny) out of the property just hours earlier before heading out for the night.

Charged with and accused of three counts of murder, and three counts of arson causing death, Jenny Hayes has pleaded “not guilty” on Monday, April 26.

Jenny Hayes who appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via videolink from Dame Phyllis Frost Centre (maximum security prison for women in) Ravenahall pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and related arson offences.

Jenny Hayes sobbed throughout the short hearing. She will now face the Supreme Court of Victoria next month in anticipation of a trial which is likely to take place later this year.

The Daily Mail Australia reported Jenny Hayes who was arrested the morning after the alleged killings, claims she had an argument with a house guest of the family. Inder Pal and his family seem to be complete innocent victims of this utter tragedy and perished without any fault of theirs.

The court has disallowed public access to court documents and thus the details of what parties including Jenny Hayes have been saying, remains a secret.

Back in December 2020, the Herald Sun had reported police were investigating “whether it was in fact an alleged fight over sexual services that led to the fatal fire”.

The newspaper had suggested a dispute had broken out over sexual services which were to be provided by Jenny Hayes.

The Herald Sun story added to the Daily Mail Australia report claiming Jenny Hayes was thrown out of the house by male guest of the house, give credence to the suggestion of some sort of disagreement leading to the fatal fire.

According to Victoria Police, Jenny did not know the Sohals.