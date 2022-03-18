Holi Message from Alex Hawke, Minister for Immigration

THE HON ALEX HAWKE MP

MINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS

MESSAGE FOR HOLI 2022

Happy Holi to all Indian Australians, joining with people around the world in celebrating the Festival of Colours.

Our cultural calendar has be blessed with the vibrancy and joy of Holi festivities, with so many Australians from many backgrounds coming together to celebrate the message of harmony and the triumph of good over evil.

Holi is also a celebration of love and the healing of relationships. It is truly reflective of the unity and strength of our harmonious multicultural communities, as it is through our ability to embrace our diversity that we have built such a successful and cohesive Australia.

As Australians continue to overcome the challenges of the last two years, and we have much to celebrate this Holi. As we continue to come together as a community to face challenges in solidarity, I extend my thanks for the important role you have all played in Australia’s united response to the pandemic and other disasters.

Whether you are celebrating at home, or at one of the many community Holi festivals, I hope you are able to take the time to connect with family and friends.

I hope this Holi is filled with joy and colour, and for good health, happiness and prosperity in the year ahead.

ALEX HAWKE

Similar Posts by The Author: