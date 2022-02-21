200 million stimulus package to support jobs, business, economy

The Andrews Labor Government has announced to deliver a major stimulus package to help businesses recover strongly from the effects of the Omicron variant – targeting key sectors led by hospitality and tourism.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula and Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson today announced the $200 million package, which will support jobs across the state.

A new and extended $100 million voucher scheme will provide rebates to Victorians for entertainment, dining and travel with a $10 million round of Melbourne Money to be delivered with the City of Melbourne, enticing diners back to city cafes, bars and restaurants by reimbursing part of their bill.

“We’re encouraging Victorians to experience the best the state has to offer by going to see a show, having lunch with friends or visiting somewhere new” Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula said.

“Business and consumer confidence is critical for our continued economic recovery and that’s why we’re investing in these programs to deliver a boost where it is needed most” Minister Pakula added.

The scheme will be extended across the state, with a new $30 million program providing rebates on food and wine experiences in regional areas and in suburbs beyond Melbourne’s borders.

A new entertainment voucher scheme will provide $30 million in rebates for tickets to the theatre, live music, cinemas, museums, galleries, conferences, exhibitions and other events across Victoria.

A new $30 million round of the Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme will encourage even more people to holiday at home and spend on accommodation, attractions and tours.

“This will help businesses in the creative sector while encouraging Victorians to get back to what they love doing” Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said.

“Our arts and cultural scene was hit hard by the global pandemic and that’s why we’re supporting these businesses to bounce back in 2022”, Minister Pearson added.

Businesses will receive targeted support, with a $60 million Ventilation Voucher Program to help small businesses purchase equipment and upgrades to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and improve customer confidence – with rebates of up to $5,000 available as well as $500 vouchers.

Some $34.2 million of Jobs Victoria funding will be used to place workers in over 1,500 jobs across hospitality, warehousing and logistics, tourism and food processing. A further $5 million will extend the Small Business Digital Adaptation Program, providing rebates of up to $1,200 so businesses can access a range of digital tools.

The extension of the Business Recovery and Resilience Mentoring Program with the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will mean more small businesses will have access to coaching.

This builds on the more than $13 billion in business support allocated by the Government during the pandemic. For more information on the package, visit vic.gov.au/business-stimulus-package.

