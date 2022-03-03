Flood Victims Turn to Fundraising to Find Their Feet

Many families and businesses are suffering due to the floods and not only require immediate support to evacuate flood zones, but they will also need ongoing support to rebuild and repair their homes, and their lives.

Friends and family of flood victims are turning to fundraising to help support their loved ones affected by the disaster.

PREGNANT COUPLE LOSES THEIR NEWLY BOUGHT FIRST HOME

Young couple based in Grantham, Luke and Caity, bought their first home in November 2021. This week, due to the floods, they have lost everything in the house.

Breadwinner, Luke has also lost his work vehicle and tools, which would mean he will be unable to work, pay off the mortgage and provide for their 11-month-old son and another baby due in August.

The couple’s parents have set up a fundraising page to help the couple during this uncertain time – www.mycause.com.au/ floodfundraiserforlukeandcaity

FAMILY LOST HOME FROM FIRE AND FOR THE SECOND TIME, BY FLOOD

Lismore-based father, Rod, and his family is battling with the hardship of losing their house for the second time. Rod lost his house in a fire a few years ago. Today, he has lost everything again due to the floods.

Despite this heavy burden, Rod and his sons continued to help others in the flood while waiting to be taken to dry land.

A family friend has set up a fundraiser to ease the financial burden of Rod and his family – www.mycause.com.au/ rodsfloodfundraiser

LISMORE COMMUNITY BAND TOGETHER IN ONE BIG FUNDRAISER

Members of the Lismore community have decided to take matters into their own hands by starting a fundraising appeal for people who need it the most.

Very few people in the community have flood insurance as the premiums are upwards of $30,000 a year. The fundraiser hopes to provide the city’s most vulnerable people with enough to help them get back on their feet.

“This is a community campaign started by community members affected. We are not linked with any government agency or charity. Our goal is to get the funds to people who need it without having to jump through red tape and fill in lengthy application forms,” says campaign creator Eddie Lloyd.

Overnight, the fundraiser has raised $9,000 and continues to climb as loved ones donate to the cause – www.mycause.com.au/ lismorecommunityfloodappeal

“We are all feeling so overwhelmed, devastated, and wondering if we will make it through. So please help, any amount would be so gratefully accepted, and we will feel supported with every donation because right now we are displaced and feeling isolated and helpless,” says Eddie.

To start a fundraising page for someone or donate to a local Queensland or New South Wales SES head to: www.mycause.com.au/events/ australianfloodappeal

