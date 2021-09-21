More Food Support for Multicultural Communities

The Victorian Government is ensuring culturally diverse Victorians doing it tough can still put food on the table by helping more multicultural organisations provide crucial food relief to communities during the pandemic.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced the opening of $2.7 million in grants through the Priority Response to Multicultural Communities during Coronavirus program.

“We’re helping put culturally appropriate food on the table for Victorians in need –because no Victorian should go hungry in this pandemic” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Victoria’s multicultural organisations have done a great job supporting their communities through this pandemic, and we are ensuring this important work continues.”

“Community organisations know their communities well and understand their needs, and this funding will enable them to continue providing culturally appropriate food and support” the minister added.

Applications are open to organisations providing emergency food relief to ensure culturally appropriate food and essential goods continue to reach Victoria’s multicultural and faith communities.

Also read: Funding CovidSafe Multicultural Festivals and Events

Almost $23 million has already been invested through the program since it began in August last year, which has to date provided support to more than 500,000 Victorians.

The Government has funded more than 320 community organisations through the program to provide emergency relief, food support and community outreach, as well as targeted communication through translated materials and community-led health messages.

Earlier this month the Government announced a $6 million Food Relief Financial Reserve to ensure Victorians facing financial stress can continue to access healthy food and a $7.2 million boost to the CALD Communities Taskforce to provide tailored support, promote vaccine uptake and deliver more emergency food relief to diverse communities.

Applications will be assessed on a rolling basis. Early applications are highly encouraged. To apply, visit vic.gov.au/priority-response-multicultural-communities-during-coronavirus-covid-19.