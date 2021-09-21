Funding for COVIDSafe Multicultural Festivals and Events

The Victorian Government is supporting multicultural and multifaith communities to reconnect, celebrate and share their culture through COVIDsafe festivals and events in 2022 with grants available for community festivals and events.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced the opening of the next round of the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program for community organisations to deliver COVIDSafe events between January and June next year.

“The pandemic has shown how important community connections are, and this will support multicultural and multifaith communities to come together again – whether in-person or online” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Our connections to each other and our communities are crucial to our wellbeing.”

“The Multicultural Festivals and Events Program ensures our multicultural and multifaith communities stay connected to their culture, traditions and identity and can share this with all Victorians.”

Grants of up to $50,000 are available for events that promote the sharing of cultures and the importance of community – with those that benefit new and emerging, and regional and rural communities to be prioritised.

While COVIDSafe in person events remain eligible for funding under this next round of the program, the pandemic has shown us that strengthening community connections can take many forms, so organisations are also encouraged to seek funding for events that will be undertaken on online platforms.

Last year, cultural celebrations continued to thrive in a digital environment and many successful online events were funded through the program including SalamFest, Humans in Geelong Online Expo and Vivid Diwali.

This round of funding will include a dedicated allocation of $50,000 to support organisations planning Hindu celebrations as part of the Government’s election commitment of $200,000 over four years towards Hindu festivals and events.

If you have plans to organize covidsafe festivals for your community, applications open today and close on Monday 18 October 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program