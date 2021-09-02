Mental Health Foundation Australia

Funding for Indian organizations to provide food relief, services through the pandemic

The Victorian Government is helping Victorians from multicultural backgrounds continue putting healthy and culturally appropriate food on the table as Victorians do their bit by staying home. Under the program, funding for many Indian organizations working to help those in the community has also been provided.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence today announced more than $1.4 million for 99 organisations to continue delivering immediate food relief services to Victoria’s multicultural communities.

“We’re helping put food on the table for Victorians in need – no Victorian should go hungry because of this pandemic” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

This will allow organisations to continue their important work, including by providing food hampers, freshly cooked meals, groceries and essential items to community members in need.

“Victoria’s multicultural communities have remained strong while facing the challenges of the pandemic, and we are ensuring they receive the help they need to keep going” Minister Spence added.

Funded through the Priority Response to Multicultural Communities During Coronavirus program, organisations including Fijian Community Association Victoria and the Ballarat African Association will be supported to continue providing communities with culturally appropriate food relief.

The Khalsa Foundation is also being funded to continue its food delivery service providing groceries and essential items to Shepparton residents.

Almost $23 million has already been invested through the program, enabling support to more than 500,000 Victorians since it began in August 2020.

“Community organisations do such an important job feeding people and keeping them connected, and this will allow them to continue serving the communities they know so well” Minister Spence further said appreciating the work done by community organisations.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Government has funded more than 320 community organisations through the program to provide emergency relief, food support and community outreach, as well as targeted communication through translated materials and community-led content.

This builds on the $5 million committed in June to the program to ensure Victoria’s multicultural communities are well-supported to deal with the impacts of the pandemic.

Through this program the state government has provided funding for various Indian organizations to provide food relief other services through all phases –   Phase 1, Phase 2 & Phase 3. Some of those  reciepient organizations include the following:

PHASE 1: 
Organization NameFunding Purpose
1.       5B’s Humanitarian IncorporatedFood relief
2.       Federation of Indian Associations of VictoriaEmergency food relief
3.       Australian Sikh Support Inc.Food Relief
4.       Fijian Community Association VictoriaFood Relief – Packages,

Food Relief – Vouchers,

Translated Health Communications,

Testing Support

5.       Hare Krishna Food for LifeEmergency food relief
6.       Hindu Council of Australia (Vic)Emergency food relief
7.       Hindu Council of Australia (Vic)Food relief
8.       Indian Cultural Association of VictoriaFood relief – packages
9.       IndianCareFood relief
10.   Kali Mata Mandir Craigieburn Inc (Legal Name)Food relief – packages
11.   Khalsa Darbar MicklehamFood Relief – Meals; Food Relief – Packages
12.   Khalsa Foundation Australia Incorporated (Legal Name)Food Relief – Meals
13.   Khalsa ShaouniFood relief
14.   Melbourne Kannada Sangha IncFood Relief – Packages
15.   Sant Nirankari MandalFood relief
16.   Sewa International (Aust) Inc.Food Relief – Vouchers
17.   Shree Swaminarayan Temple – Melbourne IncFood Relief – Meals
18.   Sikh Community ConnectionsFood Relief
19.   Sikh Community of Greater GeelongFood relief
20.   Sikh Community of Western VictoriaFood relief
21.   Sikh Interfaith CouncilEmergency food relief
22.   Sikh Volunteers AustraliaEmergency food relief
23.   Siri Guru Nanak Darbar (Sikh Gurdwara, Officer)Food relief – Packages, Outreach, Health Communications
24.   Sri Guru Nanak Satsang SabhaFood relief
25.   Sri Guru Singh SabhaFood relief
26.   Sri Krishna Brundavana LtdFood relief
27.   The Trustee for Mata Chintapurni Arts/Culture and Education TrustEmergency Food Relief
28.   Turbans 4 AustraliaFood Relief – Packages
29.   United Sikhs IncorporatedFood Relief – Packages (2,000 – 3,000 individuals)
30.   Victorian Tamil Association IncFood Relief
31.   Whittlesea Malaylee AssociationFood Relief
  
PHASE 2:  
1.       Australian Integrated Fijian Association of Victoria Inc (AIFAV)Information sessions, Referrals to services, Food relief
2.       Fijian Community Association of Victoria IncTranslation of health messages, Informational materials, Information sessions, Community engagement, Food relief, Personnel Communications technology and software
3.       IndianCare IncorporatedFood relief, Informational materials,

Referral to services, Social media

4.       Kali Mata MandirFood relief, Information sessions, Health and wellbeing classes
5.       Khalsa Darbar MicklehamOutreach Food relief
6.       Khalsa Shaouni Inc.Food relief
7.       Mata Chintapurni Arts/Education and Cultural CentreFood relief
8.       Melbourne Kannada SanghaFood relief
9.       Melbourne Vinayagar Hindu Sangam IncPersonal health safety items
10.   Sikh Community Connections IncInformational materials, Food relief
11.   Siri Guru Nanak DarbarFood relief, Translation of informational materials, Information sessions, Capacity building
12.   United Sikhs IncorporatedFood relief
13.   Victorian Tamil Association IncFood relief, Personal health safety items, Informational materials
  
PHASE 3: 
1.       5B’s Humanitarian IncorporatedFood relief
2.       Australian Sikh Support IncFood relief
3.       Federation of Indian Associations of VictoriaFood relief
4.       Fijian Community Association VictoriaFood relief
5.       Hare Krishna Food For LifeFood relief
6.       Hindu Council of AustraliaFood relief
7.       IndianCare IncFood relief
8.       Kali Mata Mandir Craigieburn IncFood relief
9.       Khalsa Darbar MicklehamFood relief
10.   Khalsa Foundation AustraliaFood relief
11.   Khalsa Shaouni IncFood relief
12.   Mata Chintapurni Arts/Education and Cultural CentreFood relief
13.   Melbourne Kannada Sangha IncFood relief
14.   Sant Nirankari Mandal Australia IncFood relief
15.   Sewa International (Aust) Inc.Food relief
16.   Sikh Community Connections IncFood relief
17.   Sikh Community of Greater GeelongFood relief
18.   Sikh Community of Western VictoriaFood relief
19.   Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sikh Cultural Society of VictoriaFood relief
20.   United Sikhs IncorporatedFood relief
21.   Whittlesea Malaylee AssociationFood relief

In addition to funding provided to the Indian organizations, Mental Health Foundation Australia led by Vasan Srinivasan, Jim Goodin and generously supported by Param Jaswal, was successful recipient in Phase 1 & Phase 3.

A complete list of funded recipients can be found at vic.gov.au/priority-response-multicultural-communities-during-coronavirus-covid-19.