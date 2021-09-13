COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 soon

After 12 to 15 year olds, get ready for vaccinating primary school kids aged 5 to 11 in the coming months. Yes, there is going to be a covid vaccine for primary school children.

Pfizer-BioNTech, it has been reported is seeking regulatory approval to deliver smaller doses of its vaccine to children aged five to 11. It is working on smaller doses for children.

Pfizer-BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks and preparations for a launch are on track, the biotech firm’s two top executives told Der Spiegel, the largest German news website reported.

Also read: AstraZeneca is better than Pfizer, shows UK data

“Over the next few weeks we will file the results of our trial in five to 11 year olds with regulators across the world and will request approval of the vaccine in this age group, also here in Europe,” Chief Medical Officer Oezlem Tuereci told the news weekly.

Der Spiegel reported that final production steps were being adjusted to bottle a lower-dose pediatric version of its established Comirnaty vaccine. It is currently approved for adults and youngsters at least 12 years of age.

The raw trial data was now being prepared for a regulatory filing and “things are looking good, everything is going according to plan”, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Der Spiegel.

Pfizer- BioNTech, is ahead of the rest to win broad approval to vaccinate children below the age of 12 in Western countries.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration is closely monitoring rolling trial results.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia already had sufficient supplies ordered to vaccinate everyone next year.

“We always presumed that if trials produced evidence to safely open to children of all ages, that we would have first and second doses for them,” Mr Hunt said on Sunday.

In July, Israel’s health ministry had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children as young as five if they suffered from conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Global runner-up Moderna is also closing in with its trials for children between six and 11 years.

But the leading nation is China where in June, the country’s health authorities approved emergency use of their own vaccine Sinovac where the virus originated in the first place.

This month, Sinovac was also approved for use in Chile which has heavily relied on the Chinese vaccine.