A new voice for Children and Students

Today, the Victorian Liberal Nationals announce a new dedicated voice for children and students across Victoria, a Shadow Minister for children and students.

Victorian Children and students have been some of the hardest hit by ongoing lockdowns and Covid restrictions. Forced closures of schools, child care centres, playground and community sport have robbed them of the education and social development they deserve.

Emergency calls to kids help lines are at record highs as young people have cut off from friends and community and families have been left with nowhere to turn.

The Victorian Liberal Nationals have listened to the concerns of young people and their families and have a positive plan.

As a key part of the new Guy Liberal Nationals team, the Victorian Liberal Nationals have introduced a Shadow Portfolio for Children and Students.

This new position will be taken up by Member for Eastern Metropolitan Region, Dr Matt Bach.

The establishment of this new Portfolio creates a strong advocate for children, students and their families and drive a new plan to get our young people’s lives back on track.

“This will give us a dedicated focus on students and young Victorians – their needs and their mental health”, Leader of the Opposition, Matthew Guy said.

“It is extremely important role. As the father of three children home schooling, I know the how hard these last 18 months have been.

“The Liberal Nationals have a positive plan to get young people lives and futures back on track”, Mr Guy added.

“Victoria faces no greater challenges than getting the lives and future of our children back on track”, Shadow Minister for Children and Students Dr Matt Bach said.

“Ongoing lockdowns and school closures have robbed young Victorians of hope. They need a new path forward.

“I am proud to take on this vital new role and commit to working with young Victorians and their families” Dr Bach added.

Unless urgent action is taken, a generation of young Victorians will be left behind.

The time to act is now, says the state Opposition.