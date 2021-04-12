Paul Graham named as new Australia Post Group CEO and MD

The Board today announced Paul Graham will be the next Group CEO and Managing Director of Australia Post.

Mr Graham will start in the role in September. He joins Australia Post after a successful tenure as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Woolworths Group, and an extensive career working in eCommerce, and supply chain as well as global experience in digital marketing and retail.

Australia Post Chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo said Australia Post undertook a thorough global search before choosing Mr Graham to lead the business through the next phase of its transformation program.

“On behalf of the board I am so pleased to announce Paul as the next CEO of Australia Post – an outstanding candidate with strong logistics, digital and retail experience both here and overseas, including as a senior executive at Deutsche Post DHL,” said Mr Di Bartolomeo.

“Paul has a demonstrated track-record of delivering results in large, complex organisations and is a proven leader managing large teams.

“The Board was impressed by Paul’s 40 years’ of deep industry experience working in supply chain in Australia, Europe and Asia. We are also confident Paul’s community and customer philosophy is a perfect fit for Australia Post.”

Mr Graham said he was proud to be appointed as CEO of such an iconic Australian brand and looked forward to getting started in the role later this year.

“Australia Post has proven itself to be one of the most resilient and successful postal businesses anywhere in the world. I feel fortunate to be joining at a time when we can truly capitalize on the extraordinary growth in eCommerce experienced in the past year and continue developing our retail and digital offerings while keeping letter deliveries strong,” Mr Graham said.

“I am most looking forward to meeting the team across the country – the posties, Post Office workers, mail processors and delivery drivers that kept our country operating during COVID19. I am also looking forward to getting out into regional Australia where Australia Post has an enormous presence, as well as meeting with the thousands of Post Office licensee partners who play a critical role every day serving the country.

“I have been so privileged to run Woolworths’s supply chain for the past five years and it has shown me how important it is to keep our customers at the centre of everything we do – without our customers we don’t have a business.”

Mr Graham’s remuneration has been set at $1,456,560 fixed annual total remuneration and the potential to earn incentive payments of up to $1,456,560, in accordance with the parameters set by the Commonwealth Remuneration Tribunal.

The Australia Post Board today also confirmed that Rodney Boys will continue to lead the business through the CEO transition period until Paul Graham commences in September.