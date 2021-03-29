“WoW” Kriti, Amitabh Bachchan trolled as ‘tharki buddha’

It is common practice these days Bollywood actors get their photos taken and upload the ones on the their social media which can grab maximum attention. And if some comment on an image can create a stir, that is a big bonus. Kriti uploaded a ‘hot’ picture of herself on her Instagram account, writing “Salsa anyone?” And Amitabh Bachchan’s comment of “WoW” with a Red Heart earned him the title of’ ‘tharki buddha (horny oldman).

Within no time of Amitabh Bachchan commenting “WoW” with a Red Love Heart, the trolls went into overdrive. And the picture became the centre of universe for trolls. See some responses below:

Many other celebrities also reacted to the photo but the one comment from Amitabh Bachchan earned the wrath of the social media warriors or culture police’.

Thanks to all the trolls, the comment is now going viral on social media. There are now innumerable comments and memes on the topic which means the exercise (perhaps joint exercise by Kriti and Big B) has not only worked, it has done wonders for both of them.

“Jo Dikhta Hai, Wohi Bikta” (whatever is visible in the market, sells) is the dictum stars live by to remain relevant and saleable in market. This little trick has done a lot for them.

Kriti, rumoured to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend who allegedly caused a break up between Sushant and Ankita, did not speak much when Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 and kept a low profile. Although there was a global brouhaha – which coaxed Ankita to react to the situation, Kriti – considered to be a small starlet at the time – was allowed to remain practically obscure by the media scanning.

Looking at the reaction to her latest post, Kriti can no longer be bracketed in the ‘starlets’ group. She is an upcoming superstar and has exhibited the skills one needs to rise above the lot. She has loads of Bollywood movies in the pipeline. Next to be seen in Mimi in which she plays a pregnant woman, Kriti will be seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, in Adipurush with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, and in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She also stars in Housefull 5.

Although box office performance of any movies cannot be predicted while the world awaits the outcome of CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon is going to a lot more around us in the next couple of years.

As far Big B, ‘tharki buddha’, he is enjoying the final ride of his life and knows pretty well, it will be only downhill from this point on, it is only a matter of time or some error of judgement to strike. In the meantime, Big B or tharki buddha will keep on making hay while the sun shines!