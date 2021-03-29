‘Warmest Wishes on Holi 2021’ : Alex Hawke

MESSAGE FOR HOLI

I send my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours.

As one of the most vibrant and vivid cultural celebrations on the Australian calendar, Holi brings people from around the world together. Its message of renewal, harmony, equality and the triumph of good over evil is particularly important at this time.

As we emerge from a year of challenges, may we look to the new season with optimism and as an opportunity for growth and renewal.

Australia is home to over 700,000 people of Indian ancestry, and I commend you for bringing this festival to life for the wider Australian community. It is a valuable addition to our nation’s rich cultural traditions.

As a community, you have significantly contributed to the development of modern Australia. Your support for all Australians at times of need, from the devastating bushfires to the COVID-19 pandemic, has shown the community to embody the values that bind all Australians together.

May your Holi celebrations be filled with colour and joy, and I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity.