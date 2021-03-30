Lisa Haydon shows off her baby (no. 3) bump on Instagram

Born Elisabeth Marie Haydon, Lisa Haydon is expecting Baby No.3. Her other two children sons Zack and Loo are 4 and 1. Lisa married her husband Dino Lalvani in October 2016. Soon she announced her pregnancy on Instagram and within seven months of marriage on 17 May 2017, Lisa gave birth to their first son Zack. Her second son Leo was born last year in February (2020). Lisa Haydon is showing off baby bump for no. 3.

Earlier this month on 8 March, she announced on Instagram she was expecting baby number three, a girl this time.

Now holidaying in Hong Kong with husband Dino, she took to showing off her baby bump and “endless” legs (as commented by Bollywood starlet Nargis Fakhri). Amazingly talented photographer husband, Dino took the pictures.

In the pictures Lisa is wearing a burnt sienna coloured bikini in which she is seen in a tube top bikini and string bikini bottoms.

Critics say it was her endless legs, which made her a rage for modelling campaigns. Apart from modelling, Lisa does television as well as movies. Her break came through when Anil Kapoor spotted her in a cafe and she was cast in Aisha (2010). But she was recognized and received critical praise for her performance in the comedy-drama Queen, which garnered wide recognition and a Best Supporting Actress nomination at Filmfare In 2014. Appearing in the coming-of-age dramedy Queen alongside Kangana Ranaut, Lisa played Vijayalakshmi, a single mother who has a child out of wedlock. Her performance was extensively praised by critics.

Gracefully exhibiting baby bump, Lisa Haydon says she loves being in Hong Kong which has battled the pandemic much better than other nations and is also has good outdoors giving her kids good opportunities to stretch and play and enjoy.

Lisa surprised everyone when she got married to Dino Lalvani, son of a British-Pakistani entrepreneur.