Regional, Metro Suburban Rail Loop Works out To Market

The Andrews Labor Government has opened Expressions of Interest for the biggest ever Initial and Early Works package on an infrastructure project – Suburban Rail Loop – in Australian history.

Minister for Suburban Rail Loop Jacinta Allan today announced that interested parties are being sought to deliver the first phase of construction on Stage One of the Labor Government’s state-shaping project.

The huge package of works will see roads and power supplies upgraded, new sub-stations built, utility relocations and protection, ground improvements, and sites across Melbourne’s south-east prepared to make way for massive Tunnel Boring Machines.

After registering in the pre-qualification process, some of Australia’s leading construction companies have signalled interest in delivering this program of works – which will create up to 800 direct jobs, ahead of the creation of up to 20,000 jobs during the project’s major construction process.

The Victorian Budget 2020/21 invested $2.2 billion to kickstart this procurement process, buy the land required for the TBM launches and facilitate construction of the six new underground stations.

“This is the biggest transport project in Victorian history and it will transform our state forever – we know that the best construction companies want to be a part of delivering it” Minister for Suburban Rail Loop Jacinta Allan said.

The Suburban Rail Loop is a critical investment in Victoria’s long-term liveability, and will support Melbourne’s continued growth to a global city of up to nine million people by 2050.

The 90-kilometre Suburban Rail Loop will link every major rail line from the Frankston line to the Werribee line, via the airport, better connecting Victorians to jobs, retail, education, health services and each other.

Three transport super hubs at Clayton, Broadmeadows and Sunshine will connect regional services to Suburban Rail Loop, so passengers outside Melbourne won’t have to travel through the CBD to get to employment, world-class hospitals and universities in the suburbs.

The project will connect Victorians to more services than ever before – whether they live in Melbourne’s suburbs or in the regions, the Suburban Rail Loop will cut travel times, make more areas accessible to everyone and allow people to work closer to where they live.

“We said we’d get on and deliver Stage One of Suburban Rail Loop and we’re not wasting a second – this early phase of construction is going to create hundreds of local jobs and make this huge project a reality”, she added.

Stage One will connect our growing health, education, retail and employment precincts in Melbourne’s south east between Cheltenham and Box Hill, via 26-kilometre twin underground rail tunnels. Future stages will see the line continue through Melbourne’s northern suburbs to Melbourne Airport and around to Werribee.

The proposed locations for the Stage One train stations include the starting point of the line near Southland, adjacent to Monash and Deakin universities, in the centre of Box Hill and Glen Waverley, and a major transport hub to be created north of Carinish Road, Clayton, connecting regional passengers to the Loop.

However, the state Opposition is not impressed. They say the government is selling dreams, and without consultation, business case and detailed design.

“What is $2.2 billion buying? What is the detailed design? Where is the business case…? Where is the consultation with affected businesses, councils and communities?”, asked David Davis, shadow minister for Transport Infrastructure

“How much more money will be wasted on Daniel Andrews’ Suburban Rail Loop, which has no business case and no calculation that it will even be a value for money investment of Victorians scarce capital?” David Davis added.

The EOI closes at 2PM on 29 January, 2021. For more information, visit suburbanrailloop.vic.gov.au.