A Six-Point plan for the creation of Khalistan

No one is unaware of the current protests going on in India by farmers of Punjab who are picketing at the Delhi- Haryana border for the last 10 days. They have had 5 rounds of talks with the government, failed to make any headway and the sixth round is scheduled for December 9.

But there is haste to make it into a national protest – farmers of other states has been a little reticent thus far.

Bharat Band has been called on December 8, with many political parties joining in along with many other players – including Shaheen Bagh protagonists and other Modi haters, jumping in.

For those living abroad, many outfits have also joined in protesting in their adopted countries – particularly in Canada, United States and also the UK. Many of these outfits have had on their agenda – the idea of Khalistan and now – in no uncertain terms, they have raised that demand.

At the forefront of these outfits is the SFJ or Sikihs for Justice who have released a poster (see inset) which claims “Khalistan is the solution to the anti-farmer bills”.

Their post on Instagram – attached to the poster reads as below:

sikhs.for.justice

“ਖਾਲਿਸਤਾਨ” ਹੀ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਹੱਲ ਹੈ

ਬੇਜੀਪੀ – ਸਿੱਖ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਰਥਿਕ ਨਸਲਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ

ਕਾਂਗਰਸ – ਸਿੱਖ ਨਸਲਕੁਸ਼ੀ ਲਈ ਜਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ

ਅਕਾਲੀ – 45 ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੇਚਣ ਵਾਲੇ

ਏਏਪੀ – ਭਾਰਤੀ ਹਕੂਮਤ ਦੇ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਿੱਖ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਹਥਿਆਰ

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਫ਼ਤਿਹ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਕਿਸਾਨ, ਜਿਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਮਾਲੀ ਜਾਂ ਜਾਨੀ ਨੁਕਸਾਨ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ, ਸਿੱਖਸ ਫੋਰ ਜਸਟਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ $1 ਮਿਲੀਅਨ ਡਾਲਰ ਦੇਣ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ

ਸੰਪਰਕ ਕਰੋ

+1 202 746 7499

+1 332 214 1643

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਅਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਹੀ ਹੱਲ ਹੈ

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਿਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਕਮਿਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ

ਕਰੋਨਾ ਦੇ ਚੱਲਦਿਆਂ…. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਰਿਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਦੀਆਂ ਵੋਟਾਂ 15 ਅਗਸਤ 2021 ਨੂੰ ਲੰਡਨ ਤੋਂ ਪੈਣੀਆਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਣਗੀਆਂ

www.Yes2Khalistan.org

And the English version says:

Khalistan is the solution to the anti-farmer bills!

All political parties of India are equally responsible for the issues of Punjab.

BJP – Economic genocide of Sikh farmers

Congress – Responsible for the Sikh Genocide

Shiromani Akali – Sellers of Sikh interests for 45 years

AAP – Indian Government’s new anti-Sikh weapon

Register your vote for Punjab Referendum at: www.yes2khalistan.org

Note: Sikhs For Justice announces $1 Million fund to farmers who have suffered any financial loss during the Delhi protest.

+1 202 746 7499

+1 332 214 1643

Well, I agree in part with the advocates of SFJ and say that if the government and the Sikh brethren have a list of possible solutions to farmers’ protests, Khalistan must be added to that list if it is not on it already.

The gusto and the zeal and the passion with which champions of the idea believe in it, it has to be given a real and serious consideration.

You just have to watch the video messages of our Sikh brothers speaking at the rallies in the UK, US and Canada organized in favour of farmers in India. Passions run very high. I heard one saying words to the extent: “We are being told not to mention Khalistan, not to raise the issue and to simply shun or abandon the idea”…

Ï would rather die than give up on the idea of Khalistan… Khalistan Zindabad… Khalistan Zindabad…”

And so it went.

Having seen terrorism in Punjab first hand, lived through it, survived and now after 35-40 years again faced with the scenario that those visuals might come back, I believe there is no wisdom in sweeping the issue under the carpet.

If Modi cannot help Sikhs, I do not believe any other politician in India can. As if I were his advisor, I have a plan – PM Narendra Modi should NOW deal with the demand for Khalistan, once and for all.

My hypothetical solution is simple. It is a six point plan for the creation of Khalistan – not earlier than 13 April 2023 (or a date agreed to after that), provided administration works at supersonic speed.

A snapshot of my hypothesis:

Call off the protests, hold off the rolling out of the three Farm Bills until 13 April 2023 (or to the agreed date) and let the farmers go home and reflect over the solution of Khalistan where they will be able to do things from Chandigarh and not look to Delhi for answers. If Sikhs in India want Khalistan, they will have to move to Khalistan from other parts of India. Use six months between 13 April 2021 and 13 October 2021, to hold referendums, giving all Sikhs right to vote in favour or against the creation of Khalistan. The referendums will be held in: Punjab; Rest of India; United States; Canada; United Kingdom; Australia. Indian referendums: If the result of both referendums – in Punjab and in the rest of India is in favour of creation of Khalistan, between 14 October 2021 and 12 April 2022 its area and physical boundaries and borders with India to be identified. Negotiations should also be conducted with Pakistan to release portion of Punjab under the occupation of Pakistan to join in. Friends of Khalistani leaders in Pakistan (and China) should be able to help this part of negiations. A 12 months period between 13 April 2022 and 13 April 2023, be provided to all Sikhs living outside Punjab in India to get assistance to move from rest of India to Khalistan. This will be necessary for the long lasting peace on both sides – in India and in Khalistan. One would like to think of repeating the mistakes of 1947. Sikhs living in the US, Canada, UK and Australia to identify areas in those countries where they can create pockets of their own for future colonies of Khalistan, to seek autonomous (self rule type) administration in those parts of those countries. Those colonies will be the first ones to recognize Khalistan and to establish diplomatic ties with Khalistan. Imagine Belt and Road Initiative type agreements between Sikhtoria (parts of Victoria and South Australia) and Khalistan..! Declaration of creation of Khalistan on 13 April 2023 or on the agreed date and celebrations not only in Khalistan, India and Pakistan for lasting peace and prosperity but also in the new coloies of Khalistan in Australia, Canada, United States and the United Kingdom.

If on the other hand, the result of referendums in Punjab and the rest of India is not in favour of Khalistan, one would think, groups like SFJ and others will have to drop the idea altogether and find something else to run their agendas of cozying up to enemies of India.

I accept this hypothetical solution is comical in its form and impractical to the extent that it may be unworthy of any serious consideration at any level of authority or hierarchy, yet it may be the only practical solution to nipping a PPP (public-private-partnership) issue developing into an economy-gagging complexity.

One very important point protagonists and champions of Khalistan are missing is the fact that Sikhs living not only in other parts of India but also those living in Punjab, do not support the idea of Khalistan. In the last election (in 2017) pro-Khalistani party received miniscule vote far less than 1/10 of one per cent.

To win Khalistan, its protagonists will have to shift base to Punjab. They and cannot ‘order’ its creation from UK, US, Canada and Australia and ask poor Sikh brethren to die doing their dirty work.

If I have got the pulse of Punjab right, they (foreign based champions of Khalistan) will soon be told by their own in India, not to meddle in India’s internal affairs. People demanding Khalistan do not have the slightest idea what Indian farmers need help with.

Thus my message is – if farmers want just reforms, if my Sikh brethren in India want good life, they have to make sure their agendas are not hijacked by people – who do not live in India, and really cannot feel their pain and thus, suggest or find a solution for it.