Australian Citizenship Test to have 5 Questions on Australian Values

From 15 November 2020, there will be an updated Australian Citizenship Test with a clear focus on Australian values. The test will incorporate 5 of 20 multiple-choice questions on Australian values.

Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the test would be updated for the first time in more than a decade to include a dedicated section on Australian values.

“Our Australian values are important. They have helped shape our country and they are the reason why so many people want to become Australian citizens,” Mr Tudge said.

“The updated Citizenship Test will have new and more meaningful questions that require potential citizens to understand and commit to our values like freedom of speech, mutual respect, equality of opportunity, the importance of democracy and the rule of law.

“We are asking those who apply for citizenship to understand our values more deeply before they make the ultimate commitment to our nation.”

such is the focus of the Morrison government on Australian values,.a person will be required to correctly answer all five of the questions on Australian values, with a mark of at least 75 per cent overall, to pass the test.

Much to the delight of ethnic communities, there no changes are being made to the English language or residency requirements for citizenship.

An updated version of the Australian Citizenship: Our Common Bond resource is now available for download to assist people to prepare for the test. This includes information on the new Australian values component and an updated practice test.

The changes were announced yesterday to coincide with Australian Citizenship Day – September 17.

Citizenship Day is an opportunity for all Australians to reflect on the meaning of citizenship and the importance of the shared values that unite us.

More than 2500 people received Australian citizenship at more than 100 ceremonies across the country yesterday. They joined the record 204,000 people who became Australian citizens last year.

Despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, since 31 March 2020, more than 85,000 people from every state and territory have become Australian citizens in online ceremonies.

Citizenship testing has also resumed across Australia, with the exception of Victoria.

From 30 October 2020, most new visa and citizenship applicants will be required to affirm the updated Australian Values Statement (AVS). The updated AVS will better reflect the shared values of Australian society, including the rule of law, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of association and equality of opportunity for all people in Australia.

Further information on the updated Citizenship Test is available on the Department of Home Affairs website.