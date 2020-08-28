Arpana Patel, finalist in top 2020 finance industry award

An Indian Australian business woman and entrepreneur Arpana Patel of Avenue Accounting Solutions, has been named a finalist in the Small Business Advisor category of the AMP Women in Finance Awards. The Awards are dedicated to recognising the outstanding women shaping and influencing the financial services industry.

“This really is a huge honour for me, as I never expected to be recognised for an award like this,” explains Ms Patel. “My choice to become an entrepreneur and start my own Accounting and Taxation business was really made for me and it happened overnight. My marriage had ended and with two young children to care for, I had to act fast. I had to shift my mindset and take a leap of faith and start my own business.”

Arpana wants to help lead change and be an example to others who may be facing similar challenges in their lives, she faced some individual challenges including having to care for her child with special needs whilst establishing and managing her business.

“There are a lot of barriers and stereotypes that women experience. I want to help change that. I want to show others who may be facing adversity that you can turn things around, you can create new possibilities and achieve great things if you set your mind to it.”

Although Australia has made significant strides towards equality, women and particularly migrant women continue to experience inequality in many aspects of their lives. Women and mothers who experienced hardship due to marriage breakdown, job loss or health issues are often at a higher risk of financial insecurity and more likely to experience financial distress. When asked about the importance of financial security, Ms Patel emphasizes the need for small business owners to improve their financial literacy and achieve their financial goals.

AMP Women in Finance Awards is an annual event organized to recognize Australia’s top women professionals working in the finance industry. In her category, Arpana is the only Indian Australian finalist and that is a huge feather in her cap.

"Great client service, transparent pricing and tailoring a solution to the unique needs of our small business clients are some of the reasons our business has grown since it was established in 2014," says Ms Patel. In recent times with the rise of the global pandemic Avenue Accounting Solutions have continued prosper despite a difficult business environment.