Victoria’s 2nd most deadliest day of COVID-19

Victoria has recorded 149 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths which makes today the 2nd most deadliest day for Victoria after August 17 when the state recorded 25 deaths in 24 hours.

Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos talking to ABC radio this morning confirmed there had been 149 new cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

#COVID19VicData for 26 August, 2020.

149 new cases detected in Victoria yesterday. Sadly we report 24 lives lost – condolences to all those affected.

Victorian coronavirus data

The government has implemented a propvision of the most up to date information on COVID-19 on a daily basis through Data Victoria website. This is a daily report of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria.

The report is updated daily. It is the most accurate data available to the Department of Health and Human Services at the time of publication.

Information about the data

A confirmed case is a person who has a positive laboratory test for coronavirus (COVID-19).

An active case is someone who has tested positive and is currently in isolation. The department monitors active cases.

Residential location is the address provided by a person during contract tracing. This is not where they were infected. It may not be where the case currently resides (for example they might be in a hospital). Postcode of the case does not reflect where a person was infected.

You can track your local area infection of the virus through this service provided by the state government.

Even on this 2nd most deadliest day in Victoria there is hope with the number of infections is stabilizing. However in the sunny state of Queensland there was 1 only case of COVID-19 detected from 20,000 tests done. The state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young congratulated Queenslanders but said there may be more cases in the community yet to be detected. This new positive was also related to the cluster of Wacol Youth Detention Centre.

“We have not seen any community transmission due to any of the original five cases of those youth workers at the centre,” Dr Young said.

“We need to keep alert for that. There is still a risk over the next week that we will see that because those people were out and about in the community.”

Queensland currently has 16 active cases and has now carried out more than 20,000 tests.

“The highest level of testing results,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Dr Young also thanked the “well over 15,000 people came forward to be tested which is really, really good”.