Michael O’Brien, Neil Angus wish on India’s Independence Day 2020

The leader of Opposition in Victoria the Hon. Michael O’Brien and Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism the Hon. Neil Angus wished all Victorians of India heritage on the eve of India’s Independence Day 2020.

Victoria has a very strong Indian diaspora making a strong contribution to the Victorian society. Melbourne has a vibrant Indian community with Indian-born migrants making up 3 per cent of Melbourne’s total population. Since 2001 the number of Indian-born migrants in Melbourne has more than tripled. It is a very young community with average of 31 years. Of those Indians choosing to Australia home, 35% choose to come and live in Victoria.

As leader of the Opposition and parliamentary Liberal party Michael O’Brien is mindful of the strength of the Indian community which has a large chunk of its political aspirants as members of the Liberal party.

Michael O’Brien was joined by a member of his shadow cabinet – spokesperson for Multicultural affairs the Hon. Neil Angus to with the Victorian Indian community.