Anthony Albanese: Wishing Joyous Independence Day India

The leader of the Opposition in Canberra, The Hon. Anthony Albanese wished the Indian Australian community on the even of India’s Independence Day 2020. The following is the text of his message:

Indian Independence Day

Coming just two years after the end of World War II, India’s independence was a beacon of light after a period of profound darkness.

It was a “tryst with destiny”, as Prime Minister Nehru so famously called it. And as the clock struck midnight, a great nation rose to its feet and embraced that destiny: a destiny of life, freedom, power and the responsibility that comes with it. Seventy-three years later, India still stands tall as the world’s biggest democracy and as a remarkable, vibrant and diverse country.

In this pandemic-afflicted year, the celebrations of this momentous anniversary will obviously be of a different nature. But even though the circumstances are different, the sentiments are the same.

As leader of the Australian Labor Party, I take great pleasure in wishing you a proud and joyous Independence Day.

Sincerely,

Anthony Albanese MP

Federal Member for Grayndler