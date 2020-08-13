Indian-American Kamala Harris is Biden’s running mate

To the utmost delight of many Indian-Americans, the Presidential candidate for the Democrats Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate and Vice-Presidential candidate. Kamala Harris is half Indian from her mother’s side and half Jamaican. Her father is Donald Harris, Prof Emeritus, Stanford University, from Jamaica. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan was cancer researcher from Chennai.

Not only will it help woo the Indian-American communities to vote for the Democrats, Kamala’s choice is also aimed at wooing the black voters. Hoards of the influential Indian diaspora which was seen when Modi addressed rallies in the US, are the target to sway them away from Donald Trump and thus play a key role in Joe Biden’s bid to defeat Donald Trump in the presidential election come November 3.

Kamala 55, is a distinguished lawyer and moderate Democratic politician from California who was the first Indian origin woman to become the District Attorney for San Fransisco, California and then get elected California’s Attorney General.

And now as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential candidate in the November 3 election, she has made history by becoming the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

As a sitting senator from California, “her grilling of Trump administration appointees — from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to former attorney-general Jeff Sessions — was legendary”, the ABC online wrote.

She was considered a strong contender when she entered the presidential nomination race though ultimately unsuccessful, she left it to be fought between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanagh,” President Donald Trump said on her grilling of his nominee Kavanagh.

And during the primaries she debated on stage with Joe Biden and attacked him for his policies on race.

According to Donald Trump, “She was probably nastier than even ‘Pocahontas’ to Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful” and wondered why Joe Biden would select her.

Speaking of her race as the presidential candidate, he also tweeted: @KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!

With Harris as Joe Biden’s ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs and open our borders.

Biden, 77, made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday, ending days of suspense.

“Joe Biden here. I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in his message.

Biden said Kamala would be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track.

Kamala Harris later tweeted that Biden “can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as President, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honoured to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”