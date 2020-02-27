Glenn Maxwell now engaged to Vini Raman

The hard-hitting Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has announced his engagement with Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman. The news was broken on Instagram by Glenn Maxwell himself first then Vini also put it up on her Instagram account posting “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES”.

Glenn Maxwell Instagram account:

Notably, Maxwell who was expected to make his international comeback against the Proteas, was ruled out of South Africa tour due to surgery on his left elbow. Maxwell has been asked to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow which ruled him out for 6-8 weeks and thus he could not be part of Australian team to tour South Africa. However, the Aussie star who was bought at the IPL auction by Kings XI Punjab, is expected to be back during the IPL. He however will perhaps initial part of the tournament recuperating after surgery.

Arthroscopy is a surgical procedure orthopaedic surgeons use to visualize, diagnose, and treat problems inside a joint. The word arthroscopy comes from two Greek words, “arthro” (joint) and “skopein” (to look). The term literally means “to look within the joint.”

Glenn Maxwell was part of the Australian cricket team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup. He has always been an integral part of the limited overs Australia teams for quite some time. He had taken a break from international cricket on the grounds of mental health in October last year.