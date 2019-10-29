Pharmacist Vini gives Maxi ‘potion of love’

by K. Dev, Bharat Times

Vini Raman, the Indian Australian girlfriend of cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been making the news for showing her love for “Maxi” or “the Big Show” (Glenn Maxwell’s nick names) by posting pictures of their cosy poses on social media.

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, their photos are very vocal establishing their fondness and love for each other. The couple enjoy each other’s company.

According to media reports, Glenn previously has been in a relationship with Jayne Egeberg and journalist Candice Wyatt.

But Glenn has been ‘clean bowled’ by Vini Raman for quite some time now. And some whispers doing the rounds are suggesting the two may be getting married soon.

Vini was born in 1993 in Melbourne where she grew up and went to school and university. She completed her studies in medical sciences and is now working as a pharmacist.

Her parents came to Australia from South India. She has a sister Madhu Raman who is a nurse and also works in Melbourne. Madhu Raman is married and has a small daughter who Vini is very fond of. Vini has posted pictures with her niece on social media.

According to one report, the couple has been dating since 2017 when Vini first posted a picture with the all-rounder.

While some thought she was just another ‘fan’ of the fiery batsman, others prompted speculation that the two were dating. Well it is now proven that the speculation was real and the rumour has been proven to be true.

Vini has posted a lot of photos with Glenn, sharing their wonderful moments together with the world. They look contentedly ‘blessed couple’.

Vini regularly shares the photos which show how serious her relationship is with Maxwell. Whether they are travelling together or attending events, the moment is captured.

Their relationship became ‘public’ when Vini accompanied Glenn to the Australian Cricket Awards earlier this year. Ever since, many of their photos went viral.

The couple has been holidaying together. In March 2018, the couple visited Dubai where they gave their fans a glimpse of their holiday.

During the summer of 2019, the couple enjoyed a trip across Europe and their fans were given regular access to their adventures.

It was Glenn’s 31st birthday on October 14, 2019, and many of his fans and teammates sent him their best wishes on social media.

Sharing a photo of them together and one of Maxwell when he was a child, Vini captioned the post with: “The only day of the year that I’ll admit you are funnier, cooler, smarter and were a cuter kid than me.”

Their fans are awaiting the sound of wedding bells.

In the cricket world, Glenn Maxwell has made a name for himself as one of the big hitters in the shorter forms of the game. He is renowned for his dramatic shot-making and improvisation. He plays pivotal role in the Australian team in the ODI and Twenty20 cricket. He also represents Victoria and Melbourne Stars in Australian domestic cricket as well as Lancashire County in English County Cricket.

Maxi has also played in the Indian IPL, playing for the Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

In the latest match he played in on October 27, T20 against Sri Lanka, Glenn Maxwell savaged Sri Lanka’s bowling scoring 62 runs from 28 balls. With his contribution Australia made its highest total in T20, 2/223.

We wish Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell all the very best for their future together.