Vic Government funding for local sports clubs

Uniform, Equipment, Training Grants For Local Sports Clubs

Victorian government’s grants program has opened applications for funding for local sports clubs. Grassroots sporting clubs across Victoria are being encouraged to apply for funding to upgrade equipment, buy new uniforms, boost administration capabilities and improve training for officials. Simply put, clubs needing money to upgrade their facilities or to redesign and get new uniforms are eligible to apply for funding from $1000 to $5000 in grants.

According to Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula, the new round of local clubs grants program which opened on January 6, 2020, will provide up to:

$5000 for training for coaches, officials and volunteers

$5000 to improve operational effectiveness.

$2000 to address barriers that Indigenous athletes face in terms of participation in sport and active recreation

$1000 for new uniforms and equipment.

“Strong local clubs are the foundation of our vibrant sporting environment in Victoria and that’s why we make such an effort to help out at the grassroots level”, minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said.

“We’re not forgetting the people who run the clubs and coach the teams – providing training and support for these volunteers is an investment in the future”, minister Martin Pakula also said.

The Sporting Club Grants Program is part of the Labor Government’s commitment to making sport more accessible and inclusive, increase local participation, stimulate local economies and build sustainable sport and recreation and volunteer opportunities.

Since 2014, the Government has provided more than 3,500 Sporting Club grants across the state, totalling more than $4.9 million.

The Government has also invested more than $850 million in community sport and active recreation infrastructure since 2014 allocating priority to funding for local sports clubs.

“Grants for uniforms and new equipment can provide an enormous lift for a club and its members, and that spreads through the community”, minister Martin Pakula added.

For more information on the grants and how to apply, go to sport.vic.gov.au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/sporting-club-grants-program.