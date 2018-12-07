With 25 years of experience, Bula Travel expands its team for tourism

Melbourne, November 30: Bula Travel has been operating in travel business for over 20 years and Principal Vishwa Goundar has an extensive experience well over 25 years in the travel industry business.

Bula travel operates with passion with effective and efficient response to customers’ requirements.

“Bula travel over the years, has earned its reputation by delivering exceptional services to the clients who travel worldwide these days”, Mr Goundar said.

“At Bula Travel we offer not only Air Tickets but also cruise packages, custom made land tours, accommodation, travel insurance etc. worldwide”.

In looking to expand its operation base and fast assistance to customers, Bula Travel recently welcomed Dharma Dharmakularajah as the new travel consultant joining ‘Team Bula’.

An accountant by profession and a fully-fledged member of Certified Practicing Accountants of Australia, Dharma looks to use his vast experience in creating a more fast-paced ticketing experience for Bula customers.

Talking to Bharat Times, he said that he intends to advise travellers on “how to look for ‘value for money’, timing of travel, and alternatives available for their intended travel, holiday and packaged tours”.

As a widely travelled expert, he looks to streamline and gear more interest in Bula Travel tourism and accommodation packages.

“Having travelled to many destinations, it did help me to learn few ideas and how to make the most of your money, time and locations”.

He intends to structure packages “initially to Sri Lanka and India, complete with guided packaged tours for Australians passengers. However, Bula Travel already offers various travel packages, worldwide”, he noted.

Dharma was born in the scenic coastal town of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, which is still a quiet vestige of the Dutch, Portuguese and colonial history.

Dharma went on to pursue higher studies first in India and then to England. He is also a qualified member of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants- England.

After settling down in Australia in the early 1980s, he has worked in various senior positions in Financial Management and now wants to use his knowledge in the exciting travel and tourism industry.

Travellers may expect to see some new tourism packages and guided tours.

Dharma, as he is called affectionately within his community, takes part in many community activities and volunteers for many social works programs. Dharma has a good work ethics and well respected by his colleagues and the community.

He is happily settled with wife Zali, married for 42 years.

“Zali is from Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, fun loving person enjoys travelling, seek good times when you are on holidays. We met each other in England while we were students and are life partners now.

“We migrated to Australia 36 years ago from England and very happy, blessed with 3 lovely children and 3 grandchildren to date.

“We love holidays with family and friends, visited many different destinations – Cruise holiday being one of our favourite”.

Talking about his time in the travel industry, Dharma said it is fun working “now at Bula Travel, different atmosphere from being an accountant. Enjoy meeting and greeting people, listening to their stories and travel experiences are very interesting.

“Of course you come across some customers trying to beat you for the bottom dollar, nothing wrong with it, but this industry operates on very low margin and sometimes it is difficult to satisfy everybody.

“Nevertheless it is fun to deal with them as well”.

Bula Travel is working on expanding packaged tours destination and improve market share in the travel market.

“Bula Travel is very pleased to have Dharma in the team and extend the warm welcome and we are pleased to have him in the team to serve our clients” Mr Goundar said.

He is looking at expansion into Tamil speaking diaspora as “Dharma is very popular within his community”. Bula Travel is looking to engage with new communities in the travel sector.

Dharma’s addition further extends the good services being delivered by Bula Travel in the travel industry market and Bula’s services to the local community of expatriates.

RV