Win FREE Tickets to The 73rd Australian DanceSport Championship

Bharat Times has Double Passes to the ultimate DanceSport event at Melbourne Arena

Australia’s dancing elite will be joined by a flock of international talent and the country’s most devoted dance enthusiasts this December for the Australian DanceSport calendar event of the year.

The premier competitive ballroom dancing event will see over one thousand competitive ballroom athletes take to the stage from today until Sunday 9 December with more sequins, poise and glamour than ever before.

The event will showcase Ballroom, Latin American and New Vogue dance styles over three-days of spectacular performance.

Bharat Times has double passes to give away to an exclusive day at Melbourne Arena on Sunday, December 9 from 8:30am.

To win a double pass, fill out the form below and tell us why you want to see The 73rd Australian DanceSport Championship.

DanceSport is said to be one of the most complex competitive sports – being a confluence of “physical strength, agility, coordination, stamina, discipline, teamwork, grace, style and musical interpretations,” Australian Dancing Society Managing Director, Adam Blakey explains.

World Latin Para Dance Champions and Pilipinas Got Talent runners-up, Julius Obero & Rhea Marqe, will treat visitors to an astounding floor show on the third day of the Championship.

Internationally celebrated German dance superstars Pavel Zvychaynyy & Oxana Lebedew is also slotted for exclusive performances on the third day and will stun crowds with their immaculate demonstrations of Latin styles.

The Championship is not only the premier DanceSport event in Australia, but remains one of the key events on the international circuit.

The Championship also features younger competitors competing in styles such as the Waltz and Cha Cha and family-friendly celebrations with recreational dancers competing in a variety of different styles.

The third and final day of the Championship will host the Professional Latin Australian Title, the Australian Closed Standard Title and the WDSF open Latin Title.

These events will choose Australia’s World Championship representatives as Pavel & Oxana return to the stage for a final demonstration of Latin styles.

by Ramakrishna VenuGopal

all images @Kerrie Bourke

The 73rd Australian DanceSport Championship is being held at Melbourne Arena, Olympic Blvd.

Friday 7 – Sunday 9 December, from 8:30am

for Tickets, click here / or call 13 28 49

(All passes are valid from 8:30am until the conclusion of the evening session on Sunday 9 December.)