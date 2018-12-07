Mika Singh arrested for sexual harassment

Dubai, December 7: King of Indi pop, Indian singer Mika Singh has been detained in UAE for alleged harassment of a 17 years old girl, according to a tweet from ANI.

Member of Singer Mika Singh’s team: Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment. Questioning underway.

Sources say the girl is a 17 years old Brazilian model who has complained that the singer sent her inappropriate pictures.

According to Republic TV, Mika is currently lodged at the Abu Dhabi jail and has sought Consular assistance and the embassy staff were working on his case. Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the UAE has confirmed the news.

“He is under arrest. Our team is there. We are working to secure his release,”, Navdeep Singh Suri said.

According to sources, Mika was detained at 3 am last night from Bur Dubai. The Dubai police has confirmed that Mika is in their custody.

Mika had gone to Dubai to perform at the Masala Awards, a premier event on Bollywood’s international calendar.

Earlier in the week, the ‘Dhinka chika’ singer took to his Instagram account to share a video from Dubai. “Hey Dubai.. I’m in your city and it’s the 1st time I’m here to attend the most popular awards the Masala Awards. See you tonight!” he wrote in the caption, according to ANI.

The Suba Ho Na De hitmaker was last seen on stage at Masala Awards ceremony held at Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai followed by a performance at a private party.

Sources also claim that the Brazilian teenager also accused Mika of sending her indecent pictures along with promising her a job in a Bollywood film.

Sources also said Mika had another private party booked at a hotel in Dubai on Thursday night to perform.

It’s not Mika’s first brush with inappropriate behaviour. The singer kissed Bollywood’s controversy magnet Rakhi Sawant forcibly.

Mika had made headlines again last month when he had commented on Rakhi Sawant’s wrestling match. Mika had a funny comment on the latter getting injured in the bout against a female wrestler. Since the event was organised by The Great Khali, he had tweeted the lyrics of the song ‘Khali Bali’ from the movie ‘Padmaavat.’



Jabse pehna hai maine ye ishq sehra #khalibali ho gaya hai dil… Mera beta chha gaya .. #Rakhisawant is rocking in #wrestling..

While Indian Consular staff is working on his release, the singer can think of another bunch of his songs and their new rendition. At the same time, he must be cursing himself of this latest and very avoidable fiasco he finds himself in. What a twist of fate – while his Padmavat hero, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the best of his honeymoon days, poor singer has allowed himself in incarceration.

Wonder what song he will hum when he lands in Mumbai after release!