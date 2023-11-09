This is the story of Vedant Sawant, while unique in the true sense, it is something all migrants would learn from, get inspired from and one that publications like use yearn for.

Why?

Because it is the story of ‘making it’, showing resilience and fighting spirit at such a young age that made Vedant among the best in the world.

The fact that makes it even sweeter, is that it is the beginning of his story.

It is the story of three-time National Champion Gymnast Vedant Sawant, who in the dynamic world of Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, stands to inspire his peers as someone to look up to for unwavering dedication, overcoming injuries, and setting records that echo in the halls of athletic achievement.

Having arrived in Australia as a young boy of 6, Vedant has already secured the prestigious title of three-time National Pommel Horse Champion in Australia, showcasing his prowess in a discipline that demands precision and skill. His achievements extend beyond national acclaim, as he proudly holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for an astounding 1,057 consecutive double leg circle rotations on a mushroom trainer.

However, the path to success has not been without its challenges. Vedant has faced adversity head-on, enduring three surgeries to his left navicular bone in 2021. Each setback demanded extensive recovery, totalling 11 months, a period that tested not only his physical resilience but also his mental fortitude

Guiding him through these trials is Coach Jack Coates, who attests to Vedant’s unparalleled work ethic. As the first to arrive at the gym every day and the last to leave, Vedant’s dedication and determination set him apart in the world of men’s artistic gymnastics.

Despite the hurdles, Vedant’s journey has seen him not just compete but excel on the global stage. Representing Australia, he has participated in major men’s gymnastics events worldwide since 2022, consistently making it to the finals and leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Stay tuned! In the coming months, we’re thrilled to bring you an exclusive interview that delves into Vedant’s experiences, challenges, and triumphs in the world of gymnastics.

