The Allan Labor Government is supporting more Victorians with training opportunities in in-demand industries, with a new report charting the state’s skills and training sector over the next three years.

Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney today joined 120 people from the training sector and industry at Holmesglen TAFE in Moorabbin to launch the Victorian Skills Plan for 2023 into 2024.

“The annual Victorian Skills Plan gives us critical insights into our state’s workforce needs across all industries, occupations and regions, helping us to deliver a connected, world-class training and skills system for Victoria,” Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney said.

“Through the Skills Plan and collaboration with training providers and industry, we are ensuring Victorians have access to the training and skills they need for fulfilling careers that are in demand, now and into the future,” Minister Tierney added.

The plan outlines Victoria’s jobs and skills outlook into 2026, with more than 352,000 new jobs created across 19 key industries over the next three years. The plan provides a practical plan to ensure the training and skills sector is well positioned for this growth.

More than 83,000 jobs will be created in health care and social assistance, while 46,000 people will begin work in the education and training sector.

The professional, scientific and technical services sector will see 35,000 people join the workforce and the hospitality industry will create approximately 32,000 new jobs over the next three years – with 25,000 new jobs created in the manufacturing sector.

Victoria’s transition to a clean economy is expected to create 10,000 new jobs each year from now until 2030 and transform more than 500,000 existing jobs through new skills training.

The plan was prepared by the Victorian Skills Authority (VSA) in consultation with industry, employers and unions. First published in 2022, the Labor Government’s Victorian Skills Plan identifies more training opportunities for providers and industries to plan for future skills needs, and course plan for Victoria’s nation-leading TAFE system.

“The annual Victorian Skills Plan is a critical body of work. Knowing the skills that will be required in the future and how to access the training available is a valuable resource for Victorians of all ages,” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

The Labor Government is making sure more Victorians have access to the training they need for the job they want. It is investing $186 million to extend the eligibility of Free TAFE through the Victorian Budget 23/24.

Every Victorian is eligible for government-funded training no matter their existing qualification level and there is no longer a one-course limit on Free TAFE participation within the one priority pathway.

Free TAFE has removed the barriers for training for a great new career for more than 153,000 students – saving students more than $394 million since the program began in 2019. More than 80 courses and short courses are available across Victoria as part of Free TAFE.

