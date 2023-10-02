Nick Staikos Jacinta Allan Ingrid Stitt- Multicultural VIC team

In what can be seen as work-related adjustments of responsibilities rather than ‘re-alignment of forces,  the Victorian Labor Government led by Premier Jacinta Allan, will strengthen its focus on building the homes Victorians need into the future, with changes to the Victorian Cabinet announced today.

Premier Jacinta Allan today unveiled the new team which puts Victoria’s bold housing agenda at the core of its work – supporting the Labor Government’s target to deliver 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

In her new look ministry, Premier Jacinta Allan has eight colleagues with the rank of cabinet Minister.

Deputy Premier Ben Carroll will become Minister for Education, cementing Victoria’s status as the Education State. He will also become Minister for Medical Research, continuing our state’s work as a global leader in the sector.

Tim Pallas will retain his critical responsibilities as Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations. Reflecting his ongoing work to drive productivity and growth to build a better future for Victorians, he will take on an expanded role as Minister for Economic Growth.

Sonya Kilkenny will retain her responsibilities as Minister for Planning and also become Minister for the Suburbs as she continues to drive a package of planning reforms from Victoria’s Housing Statement – clearing the backlog of approvals, making sure good decisions are made faster and guiding the way our suburbs grow.

Harriet Shing will become Minister for Housing, overseeing our nation-leading Big Housing Build as well as Australia’s biggest urban renewal project across Melbourne’s high-rise public housing estates – delivering 10 per cent more social homes as a result. She will also retain the Water and Equality portfolios.

Colin Brooks will continue to play a significant role in the implementation of the Housing Statement, becoming Minister for Development Victoria and Minister for Precincts – leading work to ensure Victorians can afford to live in high-quality homes in thriving precincts, close to where they work. He will also become Minister for Creative Industries ensuring we keep our title as Australia’s cultural capital.

Reflecting a major new policy priority, Lizzie Blandthorn will become Minister for Children, bringing together the work across government that supports children and families. This includes the Labor Government’s Best Start, Best Life early childhood education reforms as well as continuing to drive improvements to our child protection system – providing a whole of government focus on child development and wellbeing.

She will also become Minister for Disability, and maintain her responsibilities as Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.

Supporting the Labor Government’s strong economic policy focus, Natalie Hutchins will lead the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions as Minister for Jobs and Industry.

As Minister for Treaty and First Peoples, she will also take the lead as we work towards Treaty negotiations with the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the Government’s continuing engagement with the Yoorrook Justice Commission. She remains Minister for Women.

Ingrid Stitt will become Minister for Mental Health, continuing the Labor Government’s landmark reforms to build our mental health system from the ground up.

She will also become Minister for Ageing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs, with a renewed focus on supporting and engaging with Victoria’s culturally diverse communities as the Multicultural Affairs portfolio moves into the centre of government in the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Danny Pearson will become Minister for Transport Infrastructure and Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop, delivering the state-shaping transport projects that will connect Victorians for generations to come. He will retain his responsibilities as Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Worksafe and the TAC.

Continuing her crucial work to ensure every Victorian can get the healthcare they need, close to home, Mary-Anne Thomas will add the Ambulance Services portfolio to her responsibilities as Minister for Health and Minister for Health Infrastructure. She will continue to serve as Leader of the House.

Gabrielle Williams will lead the Department of Government Services as Minister for Government Services. She will also become Minister for Consumer Affairs where she will oversee the Government’s rental reform agenda, and Minister for Public and Active Transport, in recognition that walking and cycling are key to liveability in our growing suburbs.

Steve Dimopoulos will become Minister for the Environment and Minister for Outdoor Recreation. He will retain his role as Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events – continuing his work to strengthen our visitor economy and retain our title of events capital of Australia.

Gayle Tierney will become Minister for Skills and TAFE, powering forward with her work to ensure Victoria has the pipeline of workers it needs across in-demand industries – like construction and energy. She will also become Minister for Regional Development, bringing her extensive experience as a regional MP to supporting rural and regional communities.

Ros Spence will become Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Carers and Volunteers, as well as retaining her responsibilities as Minister for Community Sport – ensuring local communities and grassroots organisations continue to have a strong advocate in Cabinet.

Member for Eltham Vicki Ward will join Cabinet, becoming Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Minister for Employment.

Lily D’Ambrosio will continue to oversee Victoria’s energy transition as Minister for Climate Action, Minister for Energy and Resources and Minister for the State Electricity Commission.

Stability in the Justice portfolios has been prioritised with Attorney General and Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council Jaclyn Symes, Minister for Police Anthony Carbines and Minister for Corrections Enver Erdogan remaining in all of their portfolios.

Melissa Horne continues her focus on driving down the road toll as Minister for Roads and Road Safety, working with our logistics industry as Minister for Ports and Freight, overseeing councils as Minister for Local Government and tackling the next phase of regulatory reform work as Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation.

Natalie Suleyman remains Minister for Veterans, Minister for Youth and Minister for Small Business, continuing her work to drive economic opportunities across the portfolios.

Steve McGhie remains the Cabinet Secretary.

Post Daniel Andrews, Premier Jacinta Allan leads her colleagues in her pledge to continue delivering for the state of Victoria.

FIRST ALLAN MINISTRY | October 2023

Jacinta Allan Premier [Cabinet Minister]
Ben Carroll Deputy Premier

Minister for Education [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Medical Research
Jaclyn Symes Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council

Attorney-General [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Emergency Services
Tim Pallas Treasurer [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Industrial Relations

Minister for Economic Growth
Lizzie Blandthorn Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council

Minister for Children [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Disability
Colin Brooks Minister for Development Victoria

Minister for Precincts

Minister for Creative Industries
Anthony Carbines Minister for Police

Minister for Crime Prevention

Minister for Racing
Lily D’Ambrosio Minister for Climate Action [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Energy and Resources

Minister for the State Electricity Commission
Steve Dimopoulos Minister for Environment

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events

Minister for Outdoor Recreation
Enver Erdogan Minister for Corrections

Minister for Youth Justice

Minister for Victim Support
Melissa Horne Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation

Minister for Local Government

Minister for Ports and Freight

Minister for Roads and Road Safety
Natalie Hutchins Minister for Jobs and Industry [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Treaty and First Peoples

Minister for Women
Sonya Kilkenny Minister for Planning

Minister for the Suburbs
Danny Pearson Minister for Transport Infrastructure [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop

Assistant Treasurer

Minister for WorkSafe and the TAC
Harriet Shing Minister for Housing

Minister for Water

Minister for Equality
Ros Spence Minister for Agriculture

Minister for Community Sport

Minister for Carers and Volunteers
Ingrid Stitt Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Ageing

Minister for Multicultural Affairs
Natalie Suleyman Minister for Veterans

Minister for Small Business

Minister for Youth
Mary-Anne Thomas Leader of the House

Minister for Health [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Health Infrastructure

Minister for Ambulance Services
Gayle Tierney Minister for Skills and TAFE

Minister for Regional Development
Vicki Ward Minister for Prevention of Family Violence

Minister for Employment
Gabrielle Williams Minister for Government Services [Cabinet Minister]

Minister for Consumer Affairs

Minister for Public and Active Transport
Steve McGhie Cabinet Secretary

Jacinta Allan cabinet:  Parliamentary Secretaries

Nick Staikos Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier

Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs
Josh Bull Parliamentary Secretary for Level Crossing Removals

Parliamentary Secretary for Transport
Darren Cheeseman Parliamentary Secretary for Education
Christine Couzens Parliamentary Secretary for First Peoples
Paul Edbrooke Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer
Bronwyn Halfpenny Parliamentary Secretary for Jobs
Katie Hall Parliamentary Secretary for Housing

Parliamentary Secretary for Creative Industries
Nathan Lambert Parliamentary Secretary for Children
Tim Richardson Parliamentary Secretary for Health Infrastructure

Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
Michaela Settle Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Development

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture
Nina Taylor Parliamentary Secretary for Justice
Kat Theophanous Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Health
Paul Hamer Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development
Sheena Watt Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Action
Iwan Walters Parliamentary Secretary for Disability

