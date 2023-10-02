In what can be seen as work-related adjustments of responsibilities rather than ‘re-alignment of forces, the Victorian Labor Government led by Premier Jacinta Allan, will strengthen its focus on building the homes Victorians need into the future, with changes to the Victorian Cabinet announced today.

Premier Jacinta Allan today unveiled the new team which puts Victoria’s bold housing agenda at the core of its work – supporting the Labor Government’s target to deliver 800,000 new homes over the next decade.

In her new look ministry, Premier Jacinta Allan has eight colleagues with the rank of cabinet Minister.

Deputy Premier Ben Carroll will become Minister for Education, cementing Victoria’s status as the Education State. He will also become Minister for Medical Research, continuing our state’s work as a global leader in the sector.

Tim Pallas will retain his critical responsibilities as Treasurer and Minister for Industrial Relations. Reflecting his ongoing work to drive productivity and growth to build a better future for Victorians, he will take on an expanded role as Minister for Economic Growth.

Sonya Kilkenny will retain her responsibilities as Minister for Planning and also become Minister for the Suburbs as she continues to drive a package of planning reforms from Victoria’s Housing Statement – clearing the backlog of approvals, making sure good decisions are made faster and guiding the way our suburbs grow.

Harriet Shing will become Minister for Housing, overseeing our nation-leading Big Housing Build as well as Australia’s biggest urban renewal project across Melbourne’s high-rise public housing estates – delivering 10 per cent more social homes as a result. She will also retain the Water and Equality portfolios.

Colin Brooks will continue to play a significant role in the implementation of the Housing Statement, becoming Minister for Development Victoria and Minister for Precincts – leading work to ensure Victorians can afford to live in high-quality homes in thriving precincts, close to where they work. He will also become Minister for Creative Industries ensuring we keep our title as Australia’s cultural capital.

Reflecting a major new policy priority, Lizzie Blandthorn will become Minister for Children, bringing together the work across government that supports children and families. This includes the Labor Government’s Best Start, Best Life early childhood education reforms as well as continuing to drive improvements to our child protection system – providing a whole of government focus on child development and wellbeing.

She will also become Minister for Disability, and maintain her responsibilities as Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council.

Supporting the Labor Government’s strong economic policy focus, Natalie Hutchins will lead the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions as Minister for Jobs and Industry.

As Minister for Treaty and First Peoples, she will also take the lead as we work towards Treaty negotiations with the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and the Government’s continuing engagement with the Yoorrook Justice Commission. She remains Minister for Women.

Ingrid Stitt will become Minister for Mental Health, continuing the Labor Government’s landmark reforms to build our mental health system from the ground up.

She will also become Minister for Ageing and Minister for Multicultural Affairs, with a renewed focus on supporting and engaging with Victoria’s culturally diverse communities as the Multicultural Affairs portfolio moves into the centre of government in the Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Danny Pearson will become Minister for Transport Infrastructure and Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop, delivering the state-shaping transport projects that will connect Victorians for generations to come. He will retain his responsibilities as Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Worksafe and the TAC.

Continuing her crucial work to ensure every Victorian can get the healthcare they need, close to home, Mary-Anne Thomas will add the Ambulance Services portfolio to her responsibilities as Minister for Health and Minister for Health Infrastructure. She will continue to serve as Leader of the House.

Gabrielle Williams will lead the Department of Government Services as Minister for Government Services. She will also become Minister for Consumer Affairs where she will oversee the Government’s rental reform agenda, and Minister for Public and Active Transport, in recognition that walking and cycling are key to liveability in our growing suburbs.

Steve Dimopoulos will become Minister for the Environment and Minister for Outdoor Recreation. He will retain his role as Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events – continuing his work to strengthen our visitor economy and retain our title of events capital of Australia.

Gayle Tierney will become Minister for Skills and TAFE, powering forward with her work to ensure Victoria has the pipeline of workers it needs across in-demand industries – like construction and energy. She will also become Minister for Regional Development, bringing her extensive experience as a regional MP to supporting rural and regional communities.

Ros Spence will become Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Carers and Volunteers, as well as retaining her responsibilities as Minister for Community Sport – ensuring local communities and grassroots organisations continue to have a strong advocate in Cabinet.

Member for Eltham Vicki Ward will join Cabinet, becoming Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Minister for Employment.

Lily D’Ambrosio will continue to oversee Victoria’s energy transition as Minister for Climate Action, Minister for Energy and Resources and Minister for the State Electricity Commission.

Stability in the Justice portfolios has been prioritised with Attorney General and Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council Jaclyn Symes, Minister for Police Anthony Carbines and Minister for Corrections Enver Erdogan remaining in all of their portfolios.

Melissa Horne continues her focus on driving down the road toll as Minister for Roads and Road Safety, working with our logistics industry as Minister for Ports and Freight, overseeing councils as Minister for Local Government and tackling the next phase of regulatory reform work as Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation.

Natalie Suleyman remains Minister for Veterans, Minister for Youth and Minister for Small Business, continuing her work to drive economic opportunities across the portfolios.

Steve McGhie remains the Cabinet Secretary.

Post Daniel Andrews, Premier Jacinta Allan leads her colleagues in her pledge to continue delivering for the state of Victoria.

FIRST ALLAN MINISTRY | October 2023

Jacinta Allan Premier [ Cabinet Minister ] Ben Carroll Deputy Premier Minister for Education [Cabinet Minister] Minister for Medical Research Jaclyn Symes Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council Attorney-General [Cabinet Minister] Minister for Emergency Services Tim Pallas Treasurer [ Cabinet Minister ] Minister for Industrial Relations Minister for Economic Growth Lizzie Blandthorn Deputy Leader of the Government in the Legislative Council Minister for Children [Cabinet Minister] Minister for Disability Colin Brooks Minister for Development Victoria Minister for Precincts Minister for Creative Industries Anthony Carbines Minister for Police Minister for Crime Prevention Minister for Racing Lily D’Ambrosio Minister for Climate Action [ Cabinet Minister ] Minister for Energy and Resources Minister for the State Electricity Commission Steve Dimopoulos Minister for Environment Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister for Outdoor Recreation Enver Erdogan Minister for Corrections Minister for Youth Justice Minister for Victim Support Melissa Horne Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister for Local Government Minister for Ports and Freight Minister for Roads and Road Safety Natalie Hutchins Minister for Jobs and Industry [ Cabinet Minister ] Minister for Treaty and First Peoples Minister for Women Sonya Kilkenny Minister for Planning Minister for the Suburbs Danny Pearson Minister for Transport Infrastructure [ Cabinet Minister ] Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop Assistant Treasurer Minister for WorkSafe and the TAC Harriet Shing Minister for Housing Minister for Water Minister for Equality Ros Spence Minister for Agriculture Minister for Community Sport Minister for Carers and Volunteers Ingrid Stitt Minister for Mental Health Minister for Ageing Minister for Multicultural Affairs Natalie Suleyman Minister for Veterans Minister for Small Business Minister for Youth Mary-Anne Thomas Leader of the House Minister for Health [Cabinet Minister] Minister for Health Infrastructure Minister for Ambulance Services Gayle Tierney Minister for Skills and TAFE Minister for Regional Development Vicki Ward Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Minister for Employment Gabrielle Williams Minister for Government Services [ Cabinet Minister ] Minister for Consumer Affairs Minister for Public and Active Transport Steve McGhie Cabinet Secretary

Jacinta Allan cabinet: Parliamentary Secretaries

Nick Staikos Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs Josh Bull Parliamentary Secretary for Level Crossing Removals Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Darren Cheeseman Parliamentary Secretary for Education Christine Couzens Parliamentary Secretary for First Peoples Paul Edbrooke Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasurer Bronwyn Halfpenny Parliamentary Secretary for Jobs Katie Hall Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Parliamentary Secretary for Creative Industries Nathan Lambert Parliamentary Secretary for Children Tim Richardson Parliamentary Secretary for Health Infrastructure Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Michaela Settle Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Development Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Nina Taylor Parliamentary Secretary for Justice Kat Theophanous Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Health Paul Hamer Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Development Sheena Watt Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Action Iwan Walters Parliamentary Secretary for Disability

