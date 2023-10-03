John Pesutto led Victorian Liberals and Nationals coalition have announced their reshuffled Shadow Cabinet team to deliver a fresh vision for Victoria. Matthew Guy is the most noticeable change as a result of the shuffling as he makes a comeback to the Shadow frontbench
The changes announced by the Leader of the Opposition John Pesutto include:
– New Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Evan Mulholland, will become Shadow Minister for Home Ownership and Housing Affordability, as well as Shadow Minister for Outer Suburban Growth.
– Jess Wilson will become Shadow Minister for Early Childhood and Education and retain the Finance and Economic Reform and Regulation portfolios.
– Bridget Vallence adds Tertiary Education to her current portfolios of Manufacturing, Industry, Innovation, Skills and Training.
– Cindy McLeish will add Workcover and TAC to her current role as Shadow Minister for Small Business, Women and the Prevention of Family Violence.
– Roma Britnell will add Child Protection to her current portfolios.
– James Newbury will add Planning to his current portfolios.
– David Davis will become Shadow Minister for Energy, Affordability and Security and Shadow Minister for the SEC.
– Matthew Guy will join Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister for Public Transport.
– David Hodgett will become Shadow Special Minister of State and Shadow Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations.
– David Southwick will add the new Cost of Living portfolio to his existing portfolios.
– Richard Riordan will add Emergency Services to his current role as Shadow Minister for Housing.
– Ann-Marie Hermans remains in Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Cabinet Secretary.
The elevation of Evan Mulholland to Shadow Cabinet gives the Opposition an opportunity to make some further changes to enable them to focus on the issues important to Victorians as they plan for the 2026 election.
“Evan is ideally placed to take on the key issue of home ownership and housing affordability to ensure we can deliver greater affordability and opportunity for young Victorians to aspire to the housing dream. He will ensure we are also addressing the issues confronting Victoria’s growth corridors,” John Pesutto said.
On Matthew Guy’s return to the frontbench, the leader of the Opposition said, “I am delighted that Matthew Guy will return to Shadow Cabinet to take on the key public transport portfolio to better connect all Victorians no matter where they live.”
Member for Kew, Jess Wilson will take on education but retain finance so she can continue to scrutinise the impact of the schools tax and other costs affecting Victorian families and the education system.
Bridget Vallance will add tertiary education and this will compliment her other portfolios including skills and training to ensure we can address Victoria’s skills and workforce crisis to improve career pathways across the state.
It seems the hungry leader of the Opposition is really upping the ante and can smell the reach of 2026 right in 2023. The much hyped SEC announcement last election, which seems to have gone off the radar, will be the focus of the Opposition’s ‘Hawke-eye’ scrutiny with the experienced David Davis given the charge to put his skills to use to hold the government to account on that.
“David Davis will bring his vast experience to energy so we can scrutinise the Government’s proposed SEC but also build a viable plan to secure Victoria future energy supplies and tackle the growing costs on households and businesses,” Opposition leader John Pesutto added.
“We are absolutely focused on the issues important to Victorians including the cost of living, health, education and ensuring we fix the state finances to lower debt and taxes, and restore integrity to government. Cost of living is a major issue and I’ve asked David Southwick to take this on as a new portfolio.
“As a team we have worked hard over the past ten months to hold Labor to account whether it be the Commonwealth Games debacle, the horror state budget, corruption and waste, and ensuring we have positive solutions to address the housing crisis, health crisis and we are listening to Victorians about the issues important to them.
“We will work hard every day to ensure Victorians have the leadership and government they deserve and build a strong plan to take to the 2026 election,” John Pesutto added.
Victorian Liberals and Nationals Shadow Cabinet (October 2023) at a glance
John Pesutto MP
Leader of the Opposition
Leader of the Liberal Party
Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs
Peter Walsh MP
Deputy Leader of the Coalition
Leader of The Nationals
Shadow Minister for Regional Development
Shadow Minister for Local Government
Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs
David Southwick MP
Deputy Leader of the Opposition
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party
Shadow Minister for Major Projects
Shadow Minister for Transport Infrastructure
Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment
Shadow Minister for Cost of Living
Emma Kealy MP
Deputy Leader of The Nationals
Shadow Minister for Agriculture
Shadow Minister for Mental Health
Georgie Crozier MP
Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council
Leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council
Shadow Minister for Health
Shadow Minister for Ambulance Services
Evan Mulholland MP
Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council
Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council
Shadow Minister for Home Ownership and Housing Affordability
Shadow Minister for Outer Suburban Growth
Sam Groth MP
Shadow Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events
Shadow Minister for Youth
Brad Rowswell MP
Shadow Treasurer
Jess Wilson MP
Shadow Minister for Finance
Shadow Minister for Economic Reform and Regulation
Shadow Minister for Early Childhood and Education
Brad Battin MP
Shadow Minister for Police
Shadow Minister for Youth Justice Shadow Minister for Crime Prevention and Victim Support
Shadow Minister for Criminal Justice Reform
Shadow Minister for Corrections
Roma Britnell MP
Shadow Minister for Ports and Freight
Shadow Minister for Boating and Fishing Shadow Minister for Child Protection
Tim Bull MP
Shadow Minister for Disability and Aged Care
Shadow Minister for Racing
Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs
Matthew Guy MP
Shadow Minister for Public Transport
David Hodgett MP
Shadow Special Minister of State
Shadow Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations
Cindy McLeish MP
Shadow Minister for Women
Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence
Shadow Minister for Small Business Shadow Minister for WorkCover and the TAC
Ann-Marie Hermans MP
Shadow Cabinet Secretary
James Newbury MP
Manager of Opposition Business
Shadow Minister for Planning Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change
Shadow Minister for Equality
Bridget Vallence MP
Shadow Minister for Industry Shadow Minister for Tertiary Education Shadow Minister for Manufacturing
Shadow Minister for Innovation
Shadow Minister for Skills and Training
Michael O’Brien MP
Shadow Attorney-General
Richard Riordan MP
Shadow Minister for Emergency Services
Shadow Minister for Housing
David Davis MP
Shadow Minister for Energy, Affordability and Security
Shadow Minister for the SEC
Shadow Minister for the Arts and Creative Industries
Tim McCurdy MP
Shadow Minister for Water
Shadow Minister for Consumer Affairs
Danny O’Brien MP
Shadow Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation
Shadow Minister for Roads and Road Safety
Victorian Liberals and Nationals Shadow Assistant Ministry
Wayne Farnham MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition
Melina Bath MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Volunteers
Joe McCraken MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Economic Development
Nick McGowan MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Scrutiny of Government
Chris Crewther MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Justice and Corrections
Trung Luu MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs
Annabelle Cleeland MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Health
Martin Cameron MP
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Energy, Renewables and the SEC
Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Small Business
