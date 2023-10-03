John Pesutto led Victorian Liberals and Nationals coalition have announced their reshuffled Shadow Cabinet team to deliver a fresh vision for Victoria. Matthew Guy is the most noticeable change as a result of the shuffling as he makes a comeback to the Shadow frontbench

The changes announced by the Leader of the Opposition John Pesutto include:

– New Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Evan Mulholland, will become Shadow Minister for Home Ownership and Housing Affordability, as well as Shadow Minister for Outer Suburban Growth.

– Jess Wilson will become Shadow Minister for Early Childhood and Education and retain the Finance and Economic Reform and Regulation portfolios.

– Bridget Vallence adds Tertiary Education to her current portfolios of Manufacturing, Industry, Innovation, Skills and Training.

– Cindy McLeish will add Workcover and TAC to her current role as Shadow Minister for Small Business, Women and the Prevention of Family Violence.

– Roma Britnell will add Child Protection to her current portfolios.

– James Newbury will add Planning to his current portfolios.

– David Davis will become Shadow Minister for Energy, Affordability and Security and Shadow Minister for the SEC.

– Matthew Guy will join Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Minister for Public Transport.

– David Hodgett will become Shadow Special Minister of State and Shadow Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations.

– David Southwick will add the new Cost of Living portfolio to his existing portfolios.

– Richard Riordan will add Emergency Services to his current role as Shadow Minister for Housing.

– Ann-Marie Hermans remains in Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Cabinet Secretary.

The elevation of Evan Mulholland to Shadow Cabinet gives the Opposition an opportunity to make some further changes to enable them to focus on the issues important to Victorians as they plan for the 2026 election.

“Evan is ideally placed to take on the key issue of home ownership and housing affordability to ensure we can deliver greater affordability and opportunity for young Victorians to aspire to the housing dream. He will ensure we are also addressing the issues confronting Victoria’s growth corridors,” John Pesutto said.

On Matthew Guy’s return to the frontbench, the leader of the Opposition said, “I am delighted that Matthew Guy will return to Shadow Cabinet to take on the key public transport portfolio to better connect all Victorians no matter where they live.”

Member for Kew, Jess Wilson will take on education but retain finance so she can continue to scrutinise the impact of the schools tax and other costs affecting Victorian families and the education system.

Bridget Vallance will add tertiary education and this will compliment her other portfolios including skills and training to ensure we can address Victoria’s skills and workforce crisis to improve career pathways across the state.

It seems the hungry leader of the Opposition is really upping the ante and can smell the reach of 2026 right in 2023. The much hyped SEC announcement last election, which seems to have gone off the radar, will be the focus of the Opposition’s ‘Hawke-eye’ scrutiny with the experienced David Davis given the charge to put his skills to use to hold the government to account on that.

“David Davis will bring his vast experience to energy so we can scrutinise the Government’s proposed SEC but also build a viable plan to secure Victoria future energy supplies and tackle the growing costs on households and businesses,” Opposition leader John Pesutto added.

“We are absolutely focused on the issues important to Victorians including the cost of living, health, education and ensuring we fix the state finances to lower debt and taxes, and restore integrity to government. Cost of living is a major issue and I’ve asked David Southwick to take this on as a new portfolio.

“As a team we have worked hard over the past ten months to hold Labor to account whether it be the Commonwealth Games debacle, the horror state budget, corruption and waste, and ensuring we have positive solutions to address the housing crisis, health crisis and we are listening to Victorians about the issues important to them.

“We will work hard every day to ensure Victorians have the leadership and government they deserve and build a strong plan to take to the 2026 election,” John Pesutto added.



Victorian Liberals and Nationals Shadow Cabinet (October 2023) at a glance

John Pesutto MP

Leader of the Opposition

Leader of the Liberal Party

Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs

Peter Walsh MP

Deputy Leader of the Coalition

Leader of The Nationals

Shadow Minister for Regional Development

Shadow Minister for Local Government

Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs

David Southwick MP

Deputy Leader of the Opposition

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party

Shadow Minister for Major Projects

Shadow Minister for Transport Infrastructure

Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment

Shadow Minister for Cost of Living

Emma Kealy MP

Deputy Leader of The Nationals

Shadow Minister for Agriculture

Shadow Minister for Mental Health

Georgie Crozier MP

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council

Leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council

Shadow Minister for Health

Shadow Minister for Ambulance Services

Evan Mulholland MP

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council

Shadow Minister for Home Ownership and Housing Affordability

Shadow Minister for Outer Suburban Growth

Sam Groth MP

Shadow Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events

Shadow Minister for Youth

Brad Rowswell MP

Shadow Treasurer

Jess Wilson MP

Shadow Minister for Finance

Shadow Minister for Economic Reform and Regulation

Shadow Minister for Early Childhood and Education

Brad Battin MP

Shadow Minister for Police

Shadow Minister for Youth Justice Shadow Minister for Crime Prevention and Victim Support

Shadow Minister for Criminal Justice Reform

Shadow Minister for Corrections

Roma Britnell MP

Shadow Minister for Ports and Freight

Shadow Minister for Boating and Fishing Shadow Minister for Child Protection

Tim Bull MP

Shadow Minister for Disability and Aged Care

Shadow Minister for Racing

Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs

Matthew Guy MP

Shadow Minister for Public Transport

David Hodgett MP

Shadow Special Minister of State

Shadow Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations

Cindy McLeish MP

Shadow Minister for Women

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence

Shadow Minister for Small Business Shadow Minister for WorkCover and the TAC

Ann-Marie Hermans MP

Shadow Cabinet Secretary

James Newbury MP

Manager of Opposition Business

Shadow Minister for Planning Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change

Shadow Minister for Equality

Bridget Vallence MP

Shadow Minister for Industry Shadow Minister for Tertiary Education Shadow Minister for Manufacturing

Shadow Minister for Innovation

Shadow Minister for Skills and Training

Michael O’Brien MP

Shadow Attorney-General

Richard Riordan MP

Shadow Minister for Emergency Services

Shadow Minister for Housing

David Davis MP

Shadow Minister for Energy, Affordability and Security

Shadow Minister for the SEC

Shadow Minister for the Arts and Creative Industries

Tim McCurdy MP

Shadow Minister for Water

Shadow Minister for Consumer Affairs

Danny O’Brien MP

Shadow Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation

Shadow Minister for Roads and Road Safety

Victorian Liberals and Nationals Shadow Assistant Ministry

Wayne Farnham MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition

Melina Bath MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Volunteers

Joe McCraken MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Economic Development

Nick McGowan MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Scrutiny of Government

Chris Crewther MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Justice and Corrections

Trung Luu MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs

Annabelle Cleeland MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Health

Martin Cameron MP

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Energy, Renewables and the SEC

Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Small Business

Similar Posts by The Author: